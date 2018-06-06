Watch Golden State Warriors Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, 2018 NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers must defend their home court on Wednesday night to keep their hopes alive in the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors take their 2-0 lead in the 2018 NBA Finals into Cleveland, where they look to administer what amounts to a coup de grace to the Cavaliers as they look to take the biggest step so far toward sealing their third NBA Championship in four years, as Game Three will live stream from Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night, as the NBA website notes.

A win for Stephen Curry and Golden State would all but render the remainder of the series a formality, as no NBA team has ever crawled back from a 3-0 hole to win an NBA Finals series — or any NBA playoff series, as the Boston Globe pointed out. In fact, only three teams have managed to extend a playoff series to seven games after falling behind 3-0 — the most recent being the 2003 Portland Trail Blazers, who managed to even their first-round Western Conference series against the Dallas Mavericks that year, after dropping the first three, before succumbing in Game Seven.

In fact, as CBS Sports found, only five teams in any of the major North American sports have ever won a seven-game series after losing the first three games — and four of those came in the National Hockey League. Baseball’s 2004 Boston Red Sox, who came back to defeat the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, are the lone non-hockey team to manage the feat.

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar is looking at his team falling to a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 deficit if they can’t beat Golden State on Wednesday. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the 2018 NBA Finals Game Three, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Opening tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 20,500-seat Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 6. In the Pacific Time Zone, the live stream will get underway at 6 p.m.

After the Warriors drubbed Cleveland 122-103, as Basketball Reference records, in Game Two behind Stephen Curry’s record-setting nine three-pointers — accounting for 27 of his game-high 33 points — Las Vegas oddsmakers don’t see much hope for the home team climbing back into the series, even though Cleveland has won eight of their nine home games in the 2018 NBA playoffs so far.

According to CBS Sports, oddsmakers on Tuesday had the visiting Warriors tabbed as 4.5 point favorites to win on the road.

But not all experts agree with the Vegas line. ESPN‘s veteran basketball scribe Jackie MacMullen, for one, gives the Cavaliers a good chance to get back into the series, saying, “Their role players will perform better at home. And there is still no evidence that Golden State has any idea how to stop LeBron. There is also one thing we know about the Warriors: They get careless. Happens every four games or so. They just can’t seem to help it.”

Watch a preview of the Warriors-Cavaliers NBA Finals Game Three courtesy of NBA TV, in the video below.

To watch a free live stream of the Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals Game Three showdown, log in to ESPN3, the free, online-only network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN3 streaming network is free with almost any internet service provider subscription.

But there’s another way that fans can watch the crucial third game of the 2018 NBA Finals using a free live stream but without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” streaming TV packages, such as Sling TV at this link, or YouTube TV at this link, or DirecTV Now at this link. All of those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial period, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long trial, fans can watch the Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game Three stream live for free on Wednesday.