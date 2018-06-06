BBC’s Breakout Hit ‘Killing Eve’ Season 1 Headed To Hulu

Killing Eve was BBC America’s deliciously twisty drama that captured the hearts of fans who discovered it on Sunday nights, but sadly had to bid it adieu after the May 27 finale. But if you were late to the party or want to enjoy every brain-teasing plot point again, Season 1 of the show has found a new exclusive home — on Hulu, according to AV News.

The show stars Grey’s Anatomy alum Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, an American who lives overseas and is a security expert who ends up trying to hunt down an amazingly prolific hired assassin, Villanelle (played by dynamic actress Jodie Comer), and the two develop an obsession with each other — and staying one step ahead of the other in their game of cat and mouse. The show, based on the Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, follows both women trying to live their lives but their work takes over and puts them on a collision course with each other.

“According to the cable channel, it’s the only show in all of television, going back at least a decade, to post week-to-week ratings gains in key demographics for every single episode over the entire season,” AV News explained. The show’s success has been mostly by word of mouth, with kudos hitting both lead actresses early as Emmy talk is undeniable for both.

That word of mouth will only continue to rack up interest in the show, especially if those Emmy nods (and a possible win this fall) come through for the freshman series, so that when the show is eventually released on Hulu later this year, it will be poised to do well when BBC America begins to air Season 2 of the series. The show drew a strong response on social media as well, which helped those impressive numbers continue to climb.

“The fans of the show are super engaged, and there has been a conversation around women and gender and queer characters,” said BBC America president Sarah Barnett to Decider.com. In the era of the #MeToo movement and women beginning to realize and embrace their power, this show, with all of its many strong female characters, was brilliant with its timing.

While it may have seemed a struggle between good and evil, the lines became blurred as more and more was revealed about each of the players. It’s a psychological thrill ride whose finale definitely had people excited for the next season and telling their pals about this must-see show. The wait, though, is a killer.