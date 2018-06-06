Mary-Kate And Ashley Olson Make Rare Public Appearance And Actually Smile During CFDA Award Acceptance Speech

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olson made a rare public appearance at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards last night.

According to USA Today, the highly-private twin sisters attended the CFDA Awards, where they were nominated for two awards. The first award was for “Womenswear Designer of the Year” and the second was for “Accessory Designer of the Year” for their high-end womenswear and accessories label, The Row.

Luckily, the 31-year-olds didn’t leave the awards empty handed, having earned the award for “Accessories Designer of the Year.” During their acceptance speech, the twins both spoke, which is a rare occurrence for them these days. They even cracked a rare smile during the speech. And while accepting the award, they also appeared to make a political statement during their brief statement.

“It’s such a difficult time right now and we should celebrate (the fashion industry). And this goes out to everyone in this industry, it’s a hard industry, and I’m really proud to be a member of it,” Mary-Kate said.

This marked the second time in a month that the sisters walked the red carpet for a fashion event. As the Inquisitr reported last month, the twins attended the Met Gala, which is one of the biggest fashion events of the year. But many critics on Twitter were less than kind to the sisters over their appearance, calling them “sick and old.”

“Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen look like walking corpses, they paid THO,” another critic wrote.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are taking home the #CFDA Accessories Design of the year award. How did they go from child stars to bona fide fashion royalty? https://t.co/F09jn6XX9U pic.twitter.com/KzOoDtDzAD — THE FASHION LAW (@TheFashionLaw) June 5, 2018

But this time, Twitter seemed to be a little bit more kind to Mary-Kate and Ashley, with some even begging the twins to come back to television after their recent appearance sparked major nostalgia for many.

“I only really have five friends – the rest of you I would happily sacrifice to Satan for something as trivial as getting Mary-Kateand/or Ashley Olsen to appear in an episode of Fuller House.”

“It is so weird hearing or the thought of hearing the grown voices of the people you watched on tv shows when you were a kid. Like… I have yet to hear what Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s voice sound like today,” another wrote.

Their red carpet look at the CFDA Awards was totally different from their Met Gala looks. At the Met Gala, the sisters both sported different color outfits but at the CFDA Awards the sisters got matchy-matchy in their signature color of black. Both of the twins rocked long black dresses, black heels, and black tops for the award show. They also sported similar hair, with both sisters wearing their long locks down and wavy.

Congrats to the girls on their CFDA win!