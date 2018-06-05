CVS Sued After Revealing Viagra Description To Long Island Man’s Spouse

An angry CVS customer from Long Island, New York, is suing the popular pharmacy company after it accidentally spilled the goods to his wife about his clandestine Viagra prescription. Michael Feinberg, the New Yorker in question, claims that CVS’ revealing of his Viagra prescription to his wife has essentially destroyed his marriage, and he’s seeking damages for reported violations of HIPAA privacy rules.

The New York Post originally broke the story after obtaining a copy of the lawsuit, which alleges that CVS employees brought up Feinberg’s Viagra prescription without being solicited to in a conversation with the man’s wife. Feinberg had originally bought eight of the erectile-dysfunction pills himself, rather than putting the purchase through his insurance company, but the order ended up getting coded into the pharmacy’s system anyway. Later, when Feinberg’s wife called to discuss her own prescriptions, the CVS employee mentioned her husband’s prescription, sparking the furor that’s resulted in a lawsuit.

Traditionally, stringent federal HIPAA laws require patients to give their permission before their medical information can be divulged to others. According to his lawsuit, Feinberg is alleging that CVS failed to obey these regulations, instead spilling the beans improperly to his wife, who the lawsuit labels a “third party.” As of now, the amount of damages being sought isn’t known.

A statement issued by a CVS spokesperson to the Huffington Post emphasizes the company’s commitment to not commenting on ongoing litigation.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

“We have policies and procedures in place to ensure that we provide medications to the correct patient,” part of the statement read, according to HuffPo.“We also place the highest priority on protecting the privacy of those we serve, and we take our responsibility to safeguard confidential information very seriously,” the company finished.

Viagra, which hit its 20th anniversary on the market this year, is one of the most popular erectile dysfunction treatments on the market. Prescriptions for the drug continue to soar well into its 20th year, with the “little blue pill” being relied upon by well over a million patients. According to reporting by Fortune, Viagra has been a runaway success; Viagra brought in nearly $1.6 billion in global sales in 2016 alone. The pill has netted tens of billions in revenue since its 1998 debut, and continues to grow more popular by the day despite CVS scandals that enrage spouses across the country.