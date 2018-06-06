Spade wanted her daughter to know it wasn't her fault

Designer and fashion icon Kate Spade was found dead, seemingly of suicide by hanging, and though the full contents of the suicide note have not been revealed, authorities say that Spade left a message for her daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, age 13.

Page Six reported that Kate Spade hanged herself from a doorknob using a scarf and she was found in the morning by her housekeeper while daughter Frances was at school (husband Andy Spade was said to be home when the body was found).

The note indicated that daughter Frances should not blame herself for her mother’s suicide.

“This has nothing to do with you. Don’t feel guilty. Ask your dad.”

NYPD has indicated that there was no foul play, and it seems to be a suicide according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

“At this point, there was a note left. The contents of that note, as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness, lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide.”

Kate Spade is survived by her husband, designer Andy Spade, and their daughter Frances Beatrix.

People Magazine said that Spade’s family have now issued a brief statement.

“We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Andy Spade was accompanied by police when he picked his daughter up at school to deliver the tragic news. Sources report that everyone was crying and that friends are devastated for the Spade family.

TMZ said that much of the note left by the designer of luxury handbags and accessories was addressed to her only child. Sources say that when Spade was found by the housekeeper, she was still tied to the doorknob with a red scarf, and she was cold to the touch. The designer had left the note on her bed near the body.

“Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!”

The housekeeper reportedly ran for help after finding Spade dead to seek help from the superintendent of the building. The manager ran up to the Spades’ home and cut the body from the door and attempted CPR to no avail. Paramedics say that Kate Spade was pronounced dead at the scene.

The complete note is in the hands of the NYPD and the family will decide later if it is to be released.