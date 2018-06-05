Kendall Jenner Caught Making Out With Gigi And Bella Hadid’s Brother, Anwar In NYC

Ben Simmons who?

Could some sort of love be blossoming between Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid? Because it sure looks like it!

In new photos released by TMZ, Kendall Jenner was caught locking lips with Gigi and Bella’s baby brother. The pair were both in New York City for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards where they attended an after-party at Socialista New York together. The couple cozied up together, kissing, drinking and cuddling for about two hours. The publication reports that 22-year-old Jenner only hung out with 18-year-old Hadid at the after party, sisters Gigi and Bella were nowhere in site. Kendall left the after-party alone around 4 a.m.

On her Snapchat account, Jenner also posted a photo of Anwar’s tattooed hands confirming that the bleach blonde man in the kissing photos was indeed Anwar. Furthermore, photos from the CFDA Awards red carpet show Anwar rocking a new, bleached, ‘do.

Some fans may be confused since Jenner has been spotted hanging out with NBA star Ben Simmons a lot over the past few weeks. As the Inquisitr reported, Jenner recently called it quits with her rumored flame, Blake Griffin, and moved on with Ben Simmons. The pair went out last week, keeping a low profile and retiring to a hotel in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday. But to complicate things even more, it’s rumored that Simmons cheated on his girlfriend, Tinashe, with Kendall Jenner. Similarly, it was rumored that Griffin cheated on his ex-girlfriend with Kendall as well.

Kendall Jenner Kissing Gigi and Bella Hadid's Brother, Anwar https://t.co/a1mEUk9HHl — TMZ (@TMZ) June 5, 2018

And though she lives her life in the spotlight, Kendall has always made it clear that she would like to keep her dating life private and focus on her modeling career. For fans who watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians, they know that Kendall remains tight-lipped on many topics including her love like, unlike most of her sisters.

Kendall shared a photo of herself last night from the CFDA Awards. In the snapshot, the model’s long legs are fully on display in a furry purple dress. She looks over her shoulder as she strikes a pose and wears her hair in a top knot. Fans of the model gushed over her latest photo, giving it over 1.9 million likes as well as 13,000 comments within just six hours of being posted.

???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 5, 2018 at 9:19am PDT

Many fans were quick to comment on Jenner’s beauty while countless other fans had caught wind of her lip lock with Anwar and used her latest post to comment on their feelings.

“Mamma Mia, how beautiful this girl is.”

“Anwar? Really?” another fan commented.

We’ll just have to wait and see how this new romance pans out.