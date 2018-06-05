‘Vikings’: Katheryn Winnick Teases A New Episode — But Is It For Season 5 Or 6?

Uttering "I think they will come," in Lagertha's accent, Katheryn Winnick tease 'Vikings' fans

The mid-season finale of History Channel’s Vikings aired on January 24 of this year and fans have been anxious to find out any news about when Season 5 will return. So far, the only information available is that Season 5 will return “later this year,” with this previous Inquisitr article suggesting sometime in August as a potential return date.

Along with viewers wanting to know when Season 5 of Vikings will return, they have been curious about upcoming storylines. Will Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) die? Will Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) really take over Kattegat? And, whose side is Rollo (Clive Standen) really on? In addition, what will happen to Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) all the way over in his new home of Iceland?

As with news on the Season 5 return of Vikings, details of what might happen have been kept under a tight wrap. Even though there have been some on-set images emerging on Instagram of the cast while filming Season 6 of Vikings, there has been little spilled in relation to the storyline for either season of the popular historical drama.

While viewers know that Season 6 is currently being filmed in Ireland, there is very little news coming off-set about this upcoming season, which will likely air next year. Basically, all that is known about Season 6 of Vikings is that Katheryn Winnick will be making her directorial debut in one of the upcoming episodes.

However, Katheryn Winnick has just posted a short video to her Instagram account that hints at a scene from an upcoming episode of Vikings.

The clip shows Katheryn with headphones on as she watches a scene from Vikings. She utters the words, “I think they will come.” The camera then scans the room and fans get a tantalizing glimpse of a potential new episode of Vikings. You can view the clip below.

The words are uttered in Lagertha’s distinct accent and Winnick has captioned the post with, “Guess who’s coming for Laggy? #Vikings #comingsoon.” This is a pretty good indication that Katheryn is recording lines for her Vikings character, Lagertha, who she — and fans — often refers to as “Laggy.”

What isn’t known, though, is for which episode or season of Vikings this scene takes place in. With Season 6 of Vikings currently being filmed, it could be an indicator that Winnick is doing work on that season.

If this is the case, it means that Lagertha will survive through Season 5 of Vikings and into Season 6. Something that will make a lot of her fans happy. However, it would also mean that Lagertha is an extremely old woman by now since the period of history covered in Vikings, realistically, covers a large span of time. Although, with the historical evidence suggesting Lagertha’s Viking saga is actually about one of the magical Valkyries, then this is entirely possible. Although, in the television series, it hasn’t yet been suggested that there is anything particularly special about Lagertha other than her fighting skills.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Considering there is no news yet on when Season 5 of Vikings airs, it is possible this clip is older than viewers think and Katheryn Winnick is putting final voice-over touches on a scene that will appear in Season 5. As per usual, though, viewers will have to wait until further announcements about upcoming seasons of Vikings to find out when this scene involving Lagertha occurs.

Season 5 of Vikings is set to return to History Channel later this year.