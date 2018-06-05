Luke Bryan Jokes About His Six Pack As He Reveals His Fitness Secrets

Luke Bryan is teasing his six pack - but it might not be the one you think.

Country star Luke Bryan is joking about his six pack as he reveals his secret to staying in – what he described to People – as “minimal shape.” The site reports that the popular American Idol judge teased his body while on stage on June 2 as he revealed the exact kind of six pack he has.

“I got the right kind of six-pack,” Luke told the crowd who gathered to see him perform at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for his ‘What Makes You Country’ Tour. “I ain’t gonna give up no cold beer on a Sunday,” the singer then lamented while on stage.

But while Bryan may have been kidding around about his body, the outlet reports that he actually does keep to a varied fitness routine, which is mainly made up of playing different sports.

Luke keeps cycling gear, baseball gloves and footballs on his tour bus to help him to stay in shape when he’s on the road. He said he also rarely eats fast food despite being a big fan of In-N-Out burger and Chick-fil-A, though the country superstar isn’t all about the healthy lifestyle.

Though he keeps himself moving and stays to a fairly healthy diet, Bryan told People in the new interview that he won’t be giving up on his beer anytime soon.

“My diet on the road is a lot better than my diet at home,” Luke revealed to the outlet while discussing his sometimes healthy diet, admitting that he struggles to stay on the healthy wagon when he’s at home because he has “all [his] favorite restaurants that I like to frequent.”

“So when I’m out on the road, you don’t trust new places and try to stay to the confines of peanut butter,” Bryan joked.

The country star also told the site that he’s a big fan of cooking, with his speciality dish being chicken and rice soup.

Rick Kern / Getty Images

Bryan’s big confessions about staying fit and healthy through exercise and diet come shortly after it was confirmed that the “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” singer will be returning to American Idol for another season when the talent search returns to ABC again next year.

As reported by Taste of Country, Luke will be returning with his fellow judges, musicians Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, while host Ryan Seacrest will also be back for another season.

Bryan shared the big news on Twitter, where he revealed just how excited he is to be back again.

The site reported that Luke shared a video with his more than 9 million followers on the social media site in which he told his fans that “it’s all because of you guys, the music fans out there for bringing it back.”

Though there’s no official premiere date set yet, if the new season follows the same pattern as the first to debut on ABC this year, American Idol will likely return to screens, with Luke, Lionel, and Katy, for Season 16 – the second season to air on the alphabet network – sometime in March 2019.