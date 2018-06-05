‘Real Housewives’ Star Erika Jayne Makes History By Being The First ‘Housewife’ To Attend The CFDA Awards

Erika Jayne said she was "honored" by the invitation.

Erika Jayne is nothing if not all the way out there, both personally and professionally. The loud, outspoken Real Housewives star may not fit into the mold with the rest of her Atlanta-based co-stars, but she’s forever placed in the history books thanks to her inclusion at No. 42 on the Billboard Magazine list of 100 Greatest of All Time Dance Club Artists.

Now, however, Erika Jayne has made history for another reason, according to People Magazine: she’s the first-ever Housewife to be invited to the prestigious CFDA Awards.

Calling the invite an “honor,” Jayne dazzled in a black tuxedo jacket worn with a white shirt underneath featuring billowy long sleeves, plus cigarette pants and lace booties.

Jayne walked the red carpet with designer Brett Heyman, known for his work with Edie Parker. She topped off the monochromatic look with an Edie Parker clutch purse, so she looked absolutely amazing.

And just in case that fans weren’t clear about where Erika Jayne’s loyalties lie, she told her followers that she was an Edie Parker fan long before the CFDA Awards, and that it was an “honor” to wear Edie Parker down the red carpet, as well.

Check out a few shots of Erika Jayne’s CFDA Awards look below.

Jayne went on to say that the CFDA Awards were the “Super Bowl” of fashion and that even though she’s used to being on a red carpet, she still felt a little uncomfortable and out of her league. With that said, too, she credited Brett Heyman with helping her through the process of attending the high-end event.

Erika Jayne is a Housewife that’s known for her love of fashion. In addition to having three closets in her Beverly Hills mansion that are filled with her various fashion finds, she once told a reporter that she spent more than $40,000 a month in various fashion and beauty treatments for herself. In addition, she made headlines because she interned at the fashion bible Vogue for an entire day.

But Jayne is best known for always being front-and-center at fashion’s biggest events. She’s been friends with several designers, including Jeremy Scott, for a number of years. In fact, she was seen front-and-center at Jeremy Scott’s special exhibition at Coachella this year, where she served as a DJ for the event.

To see an exclusive tour of Erika Jayne’s fabulous fashion collection, check out the link above.