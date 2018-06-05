Alexander van der Zwaan, Lawyer Sentenced In Mueller Probe, Deported

The Belgian-born Dutch attorney pleaded guilty one count of lying to the FBI about his contacts with a former Trump campaign aide in February this year.

After serving 30 days in prison over charges in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, Dutch lawyer Alexander van der Zwan has been deported, The Hill reports.

The Belgian-born Dutch attorney pleaded guilty one count of lying to the FBI about his contacts with a former Trump campaign aide in February this year. Van der Zwaan pleaded guilty to lying about his communications with campaign aide Rick Gates and former campaign chair Paul Manafort, who is currently facing multiple charges for financial crimes. Van der Zwaan served 30 days in prison and paid a $20,000 fine.

The only person indicted in the Mueller probe to serve time thus far, van der Zwan was, according to his lawyers, hoping to leave the U.S. voluntarily, but that is no longer a possibility.

As Bloomberg reported in February, in October 2017 Manafort and Gates were accused of laundering millions of dollars and hiding their lobbying work in Ukraine. After failing to disclose disclose lobbying work on behalf of then-Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych, the pair further tried to conceal their previous business with the Ukrainian President. Manafort left Trump’s campaign in August 2018.

In September van der Zwaan communicated with Gates, and then lied to the FBI after being asked about the exchange. Apart from van der Zwaan, three other individuals have pleaded guilty, following Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of 13 Russians.

