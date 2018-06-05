Perrie Edwards Celebrates Eight Million Instagram Followers With Cheeky Bikini Snapshot

Over the past few weeks, Perrie Edwards has been showcasing her amazing body for fans in a series of Instagram posts.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the Little Mix singer took to her famed Instagram account to share an inspirational message about how she loves the unique scars and freckles on her body. Also in the photo, most fans were surprised to see Edwards showing off her freckles without her normal face full of makeup that conceals her natural marks.

“Mermaids have freckles and scars too… embrace them. I think they’re beaut!” the 24-year-old wrote.

And in another photo from yesterday, Edwards thanked fans for following her Instagram account with a cheeky photo. To celebrate an impressive eight million followers, Edwards took to her account to post a photo of her backside. In the snapshot, Edwards is donning a gorgeous white bikini that leaves little to the imagination. The back of her swimsuit is tucked into her derriere, fully exposing her cheeks.

The Little Mix singer completes her beach look with her long, golden locks down and messy. She wears a black and white patterned hat that really gives off tropical vibes. Though does not say exactly where she is in this particular photo, it appears as though she may be in Mykonos, Greece as she tagged her next picture there.

The singer also has two more photos in the photo deck, with another picture of her backside as well as a video. In the short video snippet, Edwards can be seen rocking a crocheted bikini, headscarf, and pair of sunglasses as she dances to the song “Pocket Full of Sunshine.”

Thus far, Edwards’ photo has already gained a ton of attention with over 529,000 likes as well as 5,600 plus comments. Many fans were quick to comment on how jealous they are of the singer’s recent beachside photos and travel while countless other fans commented on the photo to let Perrie know that not only is she beautiful, but she also looks amazing in a bikini.

“You look so healthy and happy & im loving every second of it. You deserve nothing less, babes.”

“How come you’re so perfect?! It’s ridiculous,” another fan gushed.

It should also be mentioned that some of Edwards’ more witty followers only used emojis to comment on the picture, with many just using the peach emoji to signify Perrie’s backside in the image.

Fans can follow all of Edwards’ travels and fashion adventures on her Instagram page.