‘RHOBH’ Welcomes Back Teddi Mellencamp For Season 9

Teddi says that all in all, Season 8 was a good experience for her and made her family stronger.

Teddi Mellencamp has been confirmed to return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 9 according to a Tuesday report from Us Weekly. It will be the second season for the 36-year-old accountability coach and daughter of rock and roll icon John Mellencamp who seemed pleased with her experience in first season despite conflicts from the beginning with fellow housewives Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley. Maybe it’s her accountability training speaking when she says,

“You know, I trusted my gut always. And maybe this past season there were moments like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t have!’ But then watching it back, I’m like, ‘No, you know what? Your gut was right. Just follow it.'”

Teddi is married to Edwin Arroyave, and the two have a daughter (5-year-old Slate) and a son (3-year-old Cruz). She is also stepmother to a daughter (Isabella) from one of Edwin’s prior relationships. Although the families of some of the women in Bravo’s Housewives franchise have been negatively impacted by the presence of cameras in their everyday lives, Teddi seemed pleased with how the experience changed the life of her family.

“It’s really made us even more of a team, because you really support one another and you want to be there for somebody… You want to take care of each other. We’re going through a lot, and our family is the most important thing… We came out stronger for it.”

Exclusive: Teddi Mellencamp will return to #RHOBH for season 9! https://t.co/xk0UWRtU83 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 5, 2018

Viewers saw Teddi go through some good and some not so good times in Season 7 of RHOBH. There were conflicts over tardiness and “pretend amnesia,” and there was the development of a friendship between her and Lisa Vanderpump. Having Lisa on her side was a plus for Teddi multiple times when she was in a tight spot, and Vanderpump stood up for her.

Just last week, Mellencamp took to Instagram to toot her own horn a bit. The Bravo star does what she calls Transformation Tuesday on Instagram every week. She usually features someone who has undergone a dramatic fitness transformation, but last week, she featured her own amazing transformation.

Now that’s a transformation.

Bravo has yet to announce when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to your television. They also haven’t announced who besides Teddi will once again hold a diamond for Season 9. It’s thought that there may be a mix of wives that were seen in Season 8 as well as some new faces as The Blast reported in March that a new casting sheet came out that said showrunners were “looking for strong, self-confident women who have children and or married and reside in Beverly Hills.”