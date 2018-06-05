‘DWTS’ Star Sharna Burgess Wows In A White Bikini

Sharna revealed her toned figure in a tiny white bikini.

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Sharna Burgess is showing off her incredible body in yet another bikini during a recent vacation in Miami. Just days after the star was snapped wearing a strapless dark bikini at the beach, Daily Mail shared new candid images the pro stepped back out for another beach day in a white bikini.

The new paparazzi shots show the red-haired dancer enjoying some fun in the sun on Saturday, June 2, where she had her hair up in a ponytail as she covered her eyes with black sunglasses to beat the Miami sun.

Opting for a different look than the dark strapless two-piece she sported the day earlier, Sharna’s latest choice of swimwear was white with red and tan details that gave her look a fun edge.

The skimpy white bikini perfectly showcased the dancer’s toned body, including showing off Sharna’s flat stomach and toned arms and legs. The two-piece swimsuit also featured a fun crisscross strap design at the back.

The site reported that Burgess was still enjoying her well-earned R&R in Florida – after coming in second place on the ABC show with Josh Norman – at a Miami beach while her two dogs were also seen enjoying the shade on a sun lounger as the DWTS dancer played around in the sand.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Burgess rocked a darker strapless look one day earlier as she enjoyed another well-deserved beach day in a bikini as paparazzi captured snaps of the dancer spending some time with her dogs.

Daily Mail shared photos of Sharna, revealing that she was spending some time with Total Divas stars while in the sunshine state, including twin sisters The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.

Burgess’s latest bikini photos come shortly after the stunning dancer opened up about not always feeling so comfortable with her body during an interview with Shape Magazine.

Walking into Monday like… #letsdothis A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Jun 4, 2018 at 11:07am PDT

Sharna told the heart-breaking story of how she was body shamed by her dance teacher as a teenager and told that she needed to lose weight in order to get serious about her career.

“I’d starve myself all day, get told I was too heavy, and cry at home because I didn’t like my body and was worried it would hold back my dancing potential,” the DWTS pro recalled of being body shamed at just 14-years-old.

Sharna also spoke out about feeling uncomfortable with her body after joining Dancing with the Stars during Season 12 in 2011 as a member of the troupe before then being promoted to a pro, revealing that she would often wear baggier clothes to rehearsals because she didn’t want people seeing her body.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“It wasn’t until I reached my 30s a few years ago that I was able to accept my body shape in spite of what people say about it,” Burgess confessed, admitting that she now feels more comfortable in her own skin than ever and doesn’t let the negative comments get her down like they used to.

“Even if I feel like firing back when I come across a negative comment, they don’t knock my confidence the way they used to,” Sharna said of how she feels about her body now.

Burgess added that she’s now “learned to understand that strong is beautiful and have come to love that I share Xena the Warrior Princess’ body type.”