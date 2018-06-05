Ignacio Serricchio of ‘Lost In Space’ Reboot Joins Star-Studded Clint Eastwood Film

An excited Ignacio Serricchio finally revealed to his Instagram followers the news that he’s been sitting on for a while. The talented actor shared that he has been cast in the new Clint Eastwood-directed film, The Mule. Eastwood will star as well. Also on board in a leading role is Bradley Cooper, reuniting him with Eastwood after the two did American Sniper together back in 2014. Rounding out the star-studded cast will be Laurence Fishburne, Dianne Wiest, Michael Peña, Taissa Farmiga and the director’s daughter, Alison Eastwood, who will also be playing his daughter in the film.

“A 90-year-old horticulturist and WWII veteran is caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel,” according to IMDB. The movie is currently in pre-production and was written by Nick Schenk, who cut his chops on this type of storyline during his time as a writer on the TV series, Narcos.

In addition to this movie, Serricchio, 36, is also set to be on the Season 5 premiere episode of the Lisa Edelstein-helmed series, Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce, which will air a week from this Thursday on June 14. In it, his character, Paul Cordero, will show how serious he is about his girlfriend by popping the question to Necar Zadegan’s character, Delia. Delia has been notoriously gunshy of marriage on the series, so it will be interesting to see just how well this goes over with her. This is the final season of the Bravo show.

The handsome Argentinian actor got his start guesting on a few primetime shows before he got his big break on the daytime soap opera General Hospital as Diego Alcazar. His claim to fame on the show was having killed sweet ingenue and legacy character Georgie Jones (Lindze Letherman), daughter of supercouple Frisco (Jack Wagner) and Felicia Jones (Kristina Wagner). From there, he moved on to a six-episode arc on Ghost Whisperer, as well as guesting on countless primetime shows.

The busy actor also has a starring role as Don West in the Netflix reboot of Lost In Space, recreating the role that Mark Goddard played in the original series that ran from 1965 to 1968. Ironically, Goddard went on to star in General Hospital too, but in the 1980s as Derek Barrington. This reboot is obviously doing well since Netflix has picked the show up for Season 2. It also stars Indie film queen Parker Posey as the breakout character of Dr. Smith, originally played by actor Jonathan Harris back in the 1960s-version.