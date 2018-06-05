Tristan Thompson Reportedly Seeing Lani Blair Behind Khloe Kardashian’s Back

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship may have just gotten more complicated. Sources are claiming that the NBA star is still spending time with his mistress, Lani Blair, after his very public cheating scandal in April.

According to a June 4 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Tristan Thompson and Lani Blair are still very much in contact with one another, and they’re doing it all behind Khloe Kardashian’s back.

Sources tell the magazine that Tristan and Lani are sneaking around to see each other and that Thompson has even been giving Blair money for things like clothes and manicures. However, insiders suggest that because Tristan was recently fined by the NBA for a physical altercation on the court, he’s told Lani that he can’t give her any money this month.

“Tristan still sees Lani on the low and gives her thousands of dollars a month for clothes, her hair, mani and pedis, and some pocket change, but now that Tristan got fined $25,000 by the NBA, he told her he can’t pay her and that she’s on her own for the month,” the insider dished.

As fans already know, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching other women, Lani Blair included, surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their baby girl, True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lani Blair has continued to be a thorn in Khloe Kardashian’s side since the cheating scandal broke. Last month it was reported by In Touch that Lani had actually gotten Khloe’s phone number from Tristan and called the reality star to apologize for the cheating drama. However, Kardashian allegedly wanted nothing to do with Blair and hung up on her.

“Lani reached out and apologized to Khloe, She got her number from Tristan. Before she could finish, Khloe hung up. Lani called back, left a message, and told Khloe she feels awful, won’t do it again, and basically left an honest, genuine. and heartfelt apology,” an insider revealed.

However, reports suggest that Lani Blair and Tristan Thompson have been in contact since the cheating scandal, despite her alleged apology to Khloe. Sources recently told Hollywood Life that Lani has been texting Tristan and that when Khloe Kardashian found out they had been talking, she became “furious” with both of them.

“Khloe has little trust in Tristan so knowing that Lani continues to text him was a real punch in the gut,” the source stated.

As Khloe Kardashian prepares to move back to L.A., fans have to be wondering if Tristan Thompson will go with her due to all the speculation about his ongoing affair with Lani Blair.