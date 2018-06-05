Carrie Underwood To Headline iHeartRadio Music Festival With Mariah, JT, And More

The superstar singer will take the main stage at the two-day musical event.

Carrie Underwood will be bringing her glittery tears to this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival. The Grammy-winning singer, who stepped out of the spotlight for months to recover from a scary fall at her home, is making up for lost time with a headlining spot at one of the biggest music festivals of the year.

Carrie Underwood will join fellow A-listers Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Imagine Dragons, Jason Aldean, Sam Smith, Luke Bryan, Logic, Jack White, and more at the star-studded two-day event, which will take place in Las Vegas this fall, according to E! News.

Underwood’s longtime pal, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, will host the eighth annual festival. The concert will also be broadcast live on iHeartRadio stations and will air as a special on the CW Network on Oct. 7 and 8.

The festival promises “one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances,” according to Rolling Stone. The48-hour event will also feature a Daytime Stage at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with performances by Dua Lipa, 5 Seconds of Summer, Lil Uzi Vert, Dustin Lynch, Belly, Bobby Bones, Greta Van Fleet and more.

In a statement about the festival, iHeartMedia chief programming officer Tom Poleman described the diverse concert lineup.

“We pride ourselves on inviting the most eclectic lineup of headliners you’ll ever see on one stage,” the iHeart exec said. “This Festival has the best artists from every style of music heard on iHeartRadio stations across America, giving both artists and our listeners a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Carrie Underwood will have new material to perform as she promotes her upcoming sixth studio album, Cry Pretty. The album drops on Sept. 14, just one week before the iHeartRadio Music Festival, so the timing is just right.

In a letter to fans posted by Gospel Music Association, Carrie Underwood revealed that she feels stronger and more creative than ever.

” I think you can hear that in this new album,” Carrie told her fans. “It’s emotional, it’s soulful, it’s real, and we also have some fun on there too. I hope everyone loves it as much as I have loved making it.”

The iHeartRadio gig is the latest work commitment for Carrie Underwood as she steps back into the spotlight. The “Cry Pretty” singer was recently added to the lineup for the 2018 CMT Music Awards, which airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6 on CMT.

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place on September 21 and 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale to the public on June 15.