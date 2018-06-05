Paris Hilton Rocks A Teeny ‘Barbie’ Pink Bikini In St. Barts

Paris Hilton might be 37 years old, but she’s still a Barbie girl at heart. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Paris recently headed to the French Caribbean island of St. Barts to celebrate the marriage of her younger brother Barron to socialite Tessa Grafin von Walderdorff. The couple’s choice of a tropical locale for their destination wedding provided ample opportunity for Paris to show off some of her favorite swimsuits, including a two-piece that wouldn’t be out of place in Barbie’s closet.

On Monday, Paris Hilton took to Instagram to share yet another snapshot that was taken on the sandy shore of one of St. Barts’ many scenic beaches. In her latest envy-inducing image, the toned and tanned hotel heiress is sunning herself on a comfy outdoor couch while she gazes up at the sky. Paris is rocking a bubblegum pink bikini with a triangle top and bottoms that tie on the sides. She’s also wearing a white sequined swimsuit coverup, which is color-coordinated with her oval sunglasses.

The former star of The Simple Life accessorized her look with a shiny pink handbag studded with pearls. It matches her pair of pink pointed-toe high heels, which are definitely not ideal footwear for taking long walks on the beach. Paris decided to wear her long blonde hair in braided pigtails for her sunbathing snapshot.

“Barbie in #Paradise,” she captioned the photo.

The sun-kissed snapshot has been a big hit with Paris Hilton’s Instagram followers. So far, it has received over 117,000 likes. Fans have also been showing their admiration for Paris’ bikini body by commenting on how incredible she looks.

“Could this PERFECT Barbie be any hotter?!?!” wrote one admirer.

“Barbie never looked this good!!! Paris has the perfect body, she’s perfectly shaped!!” another gushed.

Paris Hilton has something in common with Barbie aside from her love of the color pink. Just like the doll who has it all, Paris possesses an impressive wardrobe that provides her with endless clothing options to choose from. Based on her recent Instagram activity, this includes an extensive collection of beachwear.

Paris Hilton made sure that she packed plenty of her most stylish swimsuits for her stay in St. Barts, and she’s been showing them all off on social media. On the same day as her brother’s wedding, she shared a snapshot of a bathing suit that appeared to be bridal inspired. The white one-piece was made from see-through lace, and it featured a plunging neckline.

In a second Instagram photo of the same swimsuit, Paris Hilton is playing mermaid by sitting beside a giant fake oyster shell with a shiny black pearl inside. She’s wearing gold ballet slippers and an ornate gold headband.

“Mermaids don’t lost sleep over the opinion of shrimp,” Paris captioned the picture.

Paris Hilton’s St. Barts beachwear also included a playful My Little Pony bikini and a sophisticated black one-piece featuring gold embroidery and a deep V neckline cut all the way down to her belly button. You can check out more pictures of the Barbie girl/mermaid/beach bae having fun in the sun below.