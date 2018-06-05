Roseanne Barr Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Spin-Off Speculation

Roseanne Barr has Twitter users talking again. The actress posted a cryptic tweet on Tuesday amid speculation that her show will go on without her.

According to a June 5 report by Entertainment Weekly, Roseanne Barr’s highly rated sitcom was canceled by ABC after she posted a racist tweet regarding former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett, last week. Although the actress apologized, the network quickly pulled the plug on the show despite the fact that it had been renewed for another season.

In the days since the shocking Roseanne cancellation news was revealed there have been a number of rumors flying around about how the series could somehow go on, likely with actress Sara Gilbert, who played Roseanne’s daughter Darlene Conner on the show, taking over the lead role. In addition, Barr’s titled character would likely be killed off.

On Tuesday, amid all of the spin-off speculation, Roseanne Bar tweeted that she was “making restitution for the pain” that she has caused. This statement led many fans to wonder if Roseanne had signed off on her character being killed on the sitcom so that the rest of the cast and crew could carry on the show without her.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Roseanne Barr revealed that she had “begged” ABC not to cancel the popular show, but was denied. She later apologized again for costing the cast and crew their jobs. Meanwhile, TMZ reports that news of a Roseanne spin-off could be announced by ABC any day now.

I'm making restitution for the pain I have caused. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 5, 2018

If a Roseanne spin-off were to happen, any or all of the cast members could return to the show. Sara Gilbert, who was a producer on the revival would likely be the headliner, while Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman, who played the other Conner kids, Becky and DJ, would probably be welcomed back as well. However, it remains to be seen if John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf would be interested in reprising their roles as Dan Conner and Jackie Harris if Roseanne Barr is no longer involved in the series.

On Monday, Sara Gilbert spoke out about the cancellation of Roseanne, revealing that she was “proud” of the show that she and the other cast members made, but admitted that she ultimately stood behind the decision ABC had made to ax the show after Barr’s shocking comments via Twitter.

There has been no official word on a Roseanne spin-off yet, but many fans are hopeful that Barr’s recent tweet is hinting at another shot for the series.