Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are ‘Helping’ President Trump With His Popularity Amongst African-Americans

President Donald Trump told Kim Kardashian and Kanye West that they were responsible for helping his popularity.

Being friends with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has its benefits. Just ask President Donald Trump, who — thanks to his recent meeting with Kim Kardashian and the support granted to him from Kanye West — has seen a surge in his popularity amongst African-Americans.

Or, at least, that’s what he claims, according to The Root.

Recently, as fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star already know, Kardashian met up with President Donald Trump to discuss prison reform, and it was at this meeting that the former host of The Apprentice informed the reality star of her influence on his popularity.

It was a statistic that the president repeated at an NRA meeting later that week, where he informed those in attendance that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West helped his approval numbers amongst African-Americans go from “11 to 22 in one week.” He didn’t cite the source of his data nor did he provide any context for his quote.

This isn’t the first time that President Trump made these claims about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Just a few days after West was spotted wearing a red MAGA hat and tweeting that he and President Trump shared the same “dragon energy,” President Trump claimed that West “helped double his numbers amongst blacks,” according to Bloomberg.

I feel so blessed. For everyone that didn't turn they back. I'm in tears right now. I love all of you pic.twitter.com/8jwIALBsDu — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 4, 2018

Kardashian also met with beleaguered Trump adviser Jared Kushner to discuss other state affairs. She wanted, specifically, to talk to him about prison reform programs that would help re-integrate prisoners back into society.

The outlet also gives some insight into some recent statistics about President Trump, as well. A recent Reuters poll suggests that his popularity amongst African-Americans rose from 11 percent in May to 18 percent in June. While Reuters doesn’t credit Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with this increase in popularity, it does state that the president’s increase in popularity amongst African-Americans is so incidental that it doesn’t even qualify as having a positive impact on his ratings.

What Trump may have been referring to, however, is the fact that his popularity amongst African-American men has increased by 22 percent since Kanye West came out in support of the president. So, it’s entirely possible that he got his numbers all confused.

It bears stating, too, that in the past, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had different political views — Kardashian, in fact, came out in support of Hillary Clinton in the presidential race of 2016.