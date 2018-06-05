Sofia Richie Calls Scott Disick Her ‘Whole Heart’ On Instagram Amid Break Up Rumors

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s relationship has been making headlines over the past week due to rumors that the couple had called it quits surfaced online. The pair, who were said to have broken up over the weekend, are now denying any reports that they had split.

According to a June 5 report by People Magazine, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to debunk the reports that she and Scott Disick had ended their relationship. The model, 19, posted a photo of herself and Scott, 35, cuddling on an airplane and captioned the photo “Whole heart,” using the heart emoji instead of the word. Later, Sofia posted another photo on her story featuring a gorgeous view and a dog, which read “Never believe the internet.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie allegedly dumped Scott Disick after she found out that he had cheated on her during a recent trip to Miami. Later, Disick as spotted at Kanye West’s album listening party showing off some PDA with a mystery woman. Sources claim that Scott was overheard telling the unnamed female that he was single. In addition, Sofia’s father, Lionel Richie, was reportedly ready to cut her out of his will over her “toxic” relationship with Scott.

“Sofia and Scott split up. He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told Lionel. He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her,” an insider told Us Weekly Magazine.

However, on Monday Scott Disick took to his Instagram account to deny the rumors that he and Sofia Richie had broken up. Later that day he Inquisitr reports that the couple were spotted looking to be in good spirits as they hit up Nobu in Malibu for lunch. The pair dined together before leaving the establishment in separate cars. Disick even posted a photo of the couple outside the restaurant.

Meanwhile, sources reveal that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have “broken up multiple times” and always end up getting back together. The insider added that Disick was not taking the quick split seriously, and was giving Richie space while he waited for her to “change her mind” about ending the relationship, which allegedly seems to be the couple’s pattern.

Last week, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were spotted in St. Bart’s on vacation with his three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as they celebrated the reality star’s birthday. It seems that fans will have to keep a watchful eye on the couple’s dramatic roller coaster of a relationship to see what happens next.