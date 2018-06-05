‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday, June 5: Summer’s Arrest, Abby’s Rage And Victor’s Betrayal!

Did Summer Newman really steal a sports car?

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, June 5 brings some massive shocks to the system for several Genoa City residents as a prodigal daughter find herself in hot water while a secret-keeping boyfriend finds himself doused in cold water.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) snapped at Summer (Hunter King) about her unexpected return. Plus, she wanted to know why Summer hadn’t returned phone calls recently. Despite the fact that she just arrived, Summer casually revealed she was headed out after letting Phyllis know she’d been in Atlanta.

Billy (Jason Thompson) took note of her fancy Italian sports car, which ultimately turned out to be a significant problem for the newly returned Newman because, after some fun and games at the Dive Bar, police showed up and arrested Summer because of the car, which turned out to be stolen.

Phyllis called and told Nick (Joshua Morrow) to stop by for a surprise, and when he did, she revealed that Summer returned, finally. While he was happy to hear his daughter was back, he told Phyllis he planned to take Sharon (Sharon Case), and move to San Diego. Upon hearing that surprising news, Phyllis freaked out. She does not want Nick to leave.

However, Nick revealed that his Newman job is over and that Victor (Eric Braeden) knows all about Christian’s paternity. Privately, Phyllis warned Sharon not to spill the beans to Nick about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Back at home, Nick asked Sharon why Phyllis acted so strangely about the impending move, but Sharon played it off as Phyllis wanting him there for Summer.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) confronted Arturo (Jason Canela) about keeping his affair with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) a secret, and he didn’t seem to think it was a big deal. She offended the contractor by acting like perhaps her and Nikki’s last names were the reason he felt attracted to them. He asked her to stop by the Dive Bar later.

Abby took a long time to show up, so eventually, Arturo danced with Summer. When Abby arrived, she saw him dancing with Summer, and she absolutely lost it. She claimed he hit the Newman trifecta, and then dumped a pitcher of ice water on top of his head causing a huge scene. Of course, things got even crazier with Summer’s arrest.

To top off the entire day in Genoa City, Victor served Nick with an injunction from taking Christian out of the state, and Victor is suing for custody of his grandson. It looks like the move is off for now.

