First Trailer For ‘Bumblebee’ Brings Back The 80s Version Of ‘Transformers’ And An Old-School Starscream

Finally, the old-school feel of the "Transformers" has been moved onto the big sreen.

Through five different films, Michael Bay has brought forth a Transformers franchise that has made a lot of money, but it’s also angered a great number of fans. While it may have taken numerous years to get it right, it finally appears as if they’ve done just that with the spinoff. Bumblebee is a stand-alone film which focuses on the yellow Volkswagen Beetle and how he is coming into his own and trying to find his place in the world.

Oh, and the newly released trailer also presents a look at an old-school version of the villainous Starscream.

ComingSoon revealed the trailer which hit the Internet on Tuesday afternoon and it shows a bit of a heartwarming story. Set in 1987, Bumblebee is the iconic yellow VW bug that hardcore fans have always known him to be, and he’s not quite sure what to do or where to turn.

That is when a young girl named Charlie, played by Hailee Steinfeld, finds him in a junkyard, takes him home, and treats him with love and respect. Together, the two help each other find out that they are important to the world and that life isn’t without its great moments but also, its dangers.

Paramount Pictures

John Cena also stars in the film alongside Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Kenneth Choi, Rachel Crow, Jason Drucker, Jorge Lendenborg Jr., and a host of others. It is set for release on Dec. 21 which will put it right in the mix for the busy holiday season.

Ever since the trailer hit the social media rounds, fans have been dissecting it and trying to find hidden things or see more of what is going on. Well, one of the coolest moments in the Bumblebee trailer (featured below) comes at the 1:48 mark which shows one of the most well-known Deceptions in Transformers’ history – Starscream.

While there is nothing official to say it is Starscream, it’s kind of hard to think it could be anyone else. CBR breaks it down with the belief that the fighter jet Decepticon is the top henchman for Megatron, and it would make a lot of sense with the ’80s timeline.

Since Bumblebee is a spinoff and likely won’t have a ton of others from the Transformers franchise included, it makes sense to have a well-known Decepticon as the villain.

Bumblebee is going to hit theaters this Christmas season and it could very well end up being the saving grace for a floundering Transformers franchise. The last couple of films received a lot of criticism which could have the studio and producers returning to the ’80s roots which made the characters so popular in the first place. If this trailer and the inclusion of Starscream are any indications, this could be the start of something very fun.