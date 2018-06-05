Meghan Markle’s Former ‘Suits’ Co-Stars Dish About Their Favorite Royal Wedding Moments

Meghan Markle invited nearly all of her former "Suits" co-stars to the royal wedding.

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry on May 19 of this year, celebrities from both Britain and the United States flew to Kensington Palace to watch history in the making.

No celebrities were, perhaps, happier to share in the joy of Duchess Meghan’s big day than her former Suits co-stars — namely, Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty, who were just two of the many co-stars that watched the former actress marry the love of her life.

And, according to Fox News, the actors finally shared what their favorite moments from the historic event.

The first thing that Rafferty shared was how beautiful Meghan Markle looked in her custom Givenchy gown.

Rafferty also took to her Instagram to shout out all of the designers who clothed her for the historic event, as well.

She said that it was “special” to see Meghan “in that moment,” and that it was absolutely “magical.”

Rafferty, who was one of Meghan’s closest confidantes when they were on the show together, also said that she enjoyed watching Prince Charles meet Meghan Markle halfway down the aisle, which is what he had to do when Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was rushed to the hospital for emergency heart surgery, thus rendering him unable to attend the royal wedding.

For his part, Macht said that he was most impressed to see the likes of Elton John and other A-list celebrities in attendance and to watch Elton John play “I’m Still Standing” up close and personal while at the after-party.

Macht revealed that the after-party took place at the elegant Frogmore House, and was closed off to the press so that the new Duke and Duchess could enjoy their guests in relative privacy.

Kensington Palace confirmed Macht’s story and said that the iconic singer/songwriter wore pink shades to the reception while performing “Tiny Dancer” and other classic hits for the approximately 100 or so guests in attendance.

Janina Gavankar, another one of the Duchess’s close friends, also shared her thoughts on the recent royal wedding and said that it was incredibly “joyous” to support both her friend and the British royal family at an event like this.

She went on to say that it was an honor to watch her friend get married, and that “everyone felt it across the world” because it was “powerful” and represented the triumph of love, coupled with a “beautiful day” and a “carefree night” with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.