Rachel Brosnahan, the star of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and actor David Spade were family

Fashion icon Kate Spade, who was found dead today at just 55, touched many lives but remained close with her family, including the famous members who speak of her lovingly. Kate Spade’s ultimate business and life partner was her husband, Andy Spade, who had his own brand and stores for men, Jack Spade, but she also maintained a close relationship with her niece, Rachel Brosnahan, best known for her roles in House of Cards and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Us Weekly says that Brosnahan, the daughter of Spade’s brother, admired her aunt’s sense of style. She says they were both inspired by her grandmother, June, who was also one of the inspirations for the character of Midge Maisel.

“One of aunt Katie’s influences was my fabulous grandmother, June, who always had a closet full of amazing shoes and scarves and handbags.”

Brosnahan says she doesn’t consider herself a major fashionista, but she did pick up style tips from her aunt.

“People around me have said that I’ve inherited little pieces of Katie’s style. For example, I love a good shoe and a good bag.”

And the admiration she had didn’t just go in one direction, because Spade was thrilled that Rachel was making a name for herself, recently winning a Golden Globe for Best Actress in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“I am beside myself! My daughter [Frances, 13] and I jumped up and down when she won. She deserves this recognition as she’s put her heart and soul into the role. We are insanely proud.”

Kate Spade was also family to David Spade, her brother-in-law, says Cincinnati.com. David Spade, a comic actor best known for his campy movies and role as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, is one of two brothers of now-widower Andy Spade.

Kate Spade even dipped her toe into the entertainment industry, making an appearance twice on David Spade’s television show, Just Shoot Me, back in 2002, says The Wrap.

David Spade commented that his father, now in a nursing home, gets indulged by getting everything he needs from his sons and Kate, who always made sure he was hooked up with her Kate Spade brand goodies, says Newsweek.