‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, June 6: Neil Pulls Out All The Stops & Outwits Opponents!

What does Neil have in store for Hilary?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, June 6 promise secrets solidified, uncomfortable new situations for multiple Genoa City residents, and some smart moves.

Summer (Hunter King) shocked Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) with her unexpected return to Genoa City. With her daughter back, Phyllis wants to make sure her tracks are covered. She takes strong action regarding the secrets she’s keeping about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). She also needs to ensure her accomplices Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) into recommitting to the cause.

With Summer in the picture, Phyllis lost some of her privacy, and there’s a possibility her daughter will figure out something has been going on while she’s been away. Phyllis can’t have that.

Of course, with Summer’s unexpected arrest for Grand Theft Auto, Phyllis may find herself taking action in helping get her daughter out of a legal tangle too. Hopefully, Phyllis doesn’t find herself with way too many balls in the air. One wrong move could bring them all crashing down.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) prepares to move Hilary (Mishael Morgan) into his place — again. Of course, this time, they’re not in the same place they were the last time the cohabitated, and he’s keeping his ex-wife and soon to be baby momma on her toes.

She’s baaaack! See what happens when Summer returns to Genoa City today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/pMulcGIwWI — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 5, 2018

Will living together bring this couple closer together, or will it end up tearing them apart? So far, it sounds like Hilary and Devon will grow closer as they prepare to become parents in several months. Could that mean another walk down the aisle? Possibly, but only if this cohabitation goes well. It may end up being a case of too much, too soon.

Of course, Neil (Kristoff St. John) may also have something to say about it because he’s bound and determined to keep his ex-wife away from his son.

Speaking of Neil, according to She Knows Soaps, he outwits his opponent. With Hilary withdrawing hr bid on the penthouse, that leaves Jack (Peter Bergman) and Neil as the leading contenders for the upscale location. While Jack hoped his charm and a nice dinner out would be enough to pull out the win in the bidding war for Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) old penthouse, it looks like Neil came up with something better. Perhaps he merely put in a bid that is too high to turn down, or maybe he went straight to Chelsea’s money hungry momma.

Either way, it looks like Hilary and Devon could be in for a bit of trouble with soon to be Grandpa Neil living across the hall.

Tune in to watch how these The Young and the Restless spoilers play out on CBS or POP tomorrow.