Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Wants To Get Married At Windsor Castle, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been thinking about her dream wedding, and after watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s gorgeous royal wedding, she’s allegedly been inspired to say “I do” at Windsor Castle.

According to a June 5 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian is considering Windsor Castle as a place where she may want to get married. As many fans know, Khloe has been married once before, to former NBA player Lamar Odom. However, that marriage ended in divorce after cheating rumors and Lamar’s substance abuse became public.

“Like everybody else, Khloe watched the royal wedding on TV and thought it was spectacular. She is now eyeing up Windsor Castle as a place for her to say ‘I do,'” sources revealed.

Khloe Kardashian allegedly loved the gospel choir and reverend at the royal wedding, and even wants to use Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s production company for her special day. However, Khloe’s dream of getting married at Windsor Castle likely won’t become a reality. In order to hold your wedding at the lavish establishment, one needs to get specific permission from the Queen of England, and it doesn’t seem that Queen Elizabeth would be keen on hosting a Kardashian wedding.

Meanwhile, it may be too soon for Khloe Kardashian to be thinking about her wedding day. Although the reality TV star has been with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson for over a year, their relationship has been on shaky ground as of late.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA star kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True. Khloe remained by Tristan’s side in Cleveland, but as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the couple has allegedly been fighting like crazy.

“Khloe and Tristan are fighting constantly. All the time. She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him. She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now,” a source told Us Weekly Magazine.

Kris Jenner also recently told Us Weekly that Khloe Kardashian is set to move home to L.A. very soon, and perhaps she and Tristan Thompson will get to work through some of their relationship issues once things have settled down in their lives a bit. If they can get back on track, an engagement likely wouldn’t surprise fans, especially since Khloe stuck by Tristan’s side after the cheating scandal.