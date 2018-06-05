Jordan Kimball: The Top 5 Quotes And One-Liners From ‘The Bachelorette’s’ Model Suitor

The professional mode's Jordanisms are the best part of Becca's 'Bachelorette' journey.

Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin is weeding through her pool of suitors, but one guy has set himself apart from the rest of the bunch—and not just because he wore a gray suit so he would “stand out” on the show’s opening night. Jordan Kimball, the Florida fashion model with the great brows, is emerging as the breakout star on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette. So if even if he doesn’t make good husband material, he’ll at least be great Bachelor in Paradise material.

Jordan Kimball’s quotes have made this season of The Bachelorette must-see TV. Jordan’s in-the-moment interviews have already included a ton of pure gold one-liners—and we’re only on episode 2.

Here’s a roundup of some of The Bachelorette suitor’s best Jordanisms.

“My brand is pensive gentleman.”

Jordan’s introductory one-liner was his segue to describing his “brand.” On The Bachelorette premiere, Kimball said his pensive gentleman could have a glass of scotch or a book or a flower in his hand to give to a lady. This guy is so into his brand that he bought a pair of luxury European shoes so Becca and her suitors would know “a gentleman is approaching” when he walked into the Bachelorette mansion.

“I wanted [Becca] to hear the tapping of the shoes I wore because it’s like the heartbeat of a gentleman,” Jordan said.

Oh his “pensive” brand, Jordan told Glamour, “I live every day like a gentleman. I drink only two glasses of wine at most unless it’s a really big celebration, and then pinot grigio is my go to. Sauvignon blanc. I like the white wines. Other than that, you have to stay polished.”

“Before you put your socks on, put your confidence on.”

On the most recent episode of The Bachelorette, Jordan gave Becca his best fashion advice ahead of a black tie group date, telling her that confidence is the ultimate undergarment. It’s pretty clear he wears his confidence all the time.

“I’m multi-dimensional. I’m not just some guy with hair. Ya know?”

He’s not just a model, he’s a teacher! While he has Instagram-ready hair, Jordan wants to be known for more than his looks. Ahead of the tuxedo group date, Jordan tried to school the other guys on his best runway walk. Then he said this: “As far as being in clothes and being comfortable, no one’s gonna beat me at that. That’s what I do. I’m a professional at it.”

“He’s calling me out for trying to get attention? I wore my underwear, bro. That’s not me trying to get attention.”

For some reason, Jordan thought going to the cocktail party shirtless wearing just his boxer briefs and dress shoes would show Becca his personality. He actually said “I want her to fall for my personality,” as he stripped down. Instead, Becca’s jaw dropped, but later she dropped a rose in his hand, so maybe this guy is on to something.

“The power is in the brows.”

The Jordanism by which all others are measured. Kimball is currently signed with the prestigious Wilhelmina agency, so as a model, grooming is important. But he seems to think his brows have superpowers. Check out the magic below:

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.