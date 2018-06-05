Kate Middleton And Prince William Back In London Following Quiet Break From Royal Bustle

Kate needed a break.

Kate Middleton has had a frenetic last few months. After giving birth to Prince Louis on April 23, she attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Cambridge was also involved in the early celebration of Prince Charles’ birthday, while as the Inquisitr reported earlier, she has been prepping her sister Pippa Middleton, who is believed to be pregnant with her first child with husband James Matthews.

All of which meant that Kate has hardly had time to focus on her own family. So, it was little wonder that she needed a break and fortunately, she was granted one with Prince William and her three children. Following the hustle and bustle of her packed royal itinerary, Kate Middleton and family traveled to their country home, Anmer Hall, for a week-long vacation.

Of course, Anmer Hall is no ordinary farm cottage. Located at the Queen’s sprawling Sandringham estate, the Georgian-era home was gifted to Kate and Prince William after their wedding. The couple made a string of changes to Anmer Hall, as the Observer noted, tearing down the old kitchen and replacing with a modern one while even adding a private tennis court to the premises.

During the vacation, which provided Kate with a much-needed break away from all the excitement of London, the family indulged in simple pleasures. The Duchess took their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, for some outdoor fun at the Houghton Horse Trials. Described as an equestrian event that’s just a 10-minute drive from Anmer Hall, it contains a whole lot of stuff for children’s entertainment.

Here the little princess, who awed everyone with her cuteness at Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, was spotted enjoying an ice cream cone while the prince toured an air ambulance vehicle — reportedly the same kind his father used to pilot during his time in the service.

But perhaps what Kate Middleton and Prince William wanted most was some time with their youngest child, Prince Louis, who had his first vacation away from the extended royal family. Since his birth, his parents have found themselves occupied with royal festivities, making this little getaway all the more special for the little man.

Though, even for the royals, the fun doesn’t last forever. Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in London today with Prince George in time to continue his term at Thomas’s Battersea school, while Princess Charlotte will continue attending Willcocks Nursery School.