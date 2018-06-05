Kourtney Kardashian Supports Sister Kim In Low Cut Suit At CFDA Awards

Kourtney Kardashian accompanied her sister Kim to the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, where Kim accepted the honor of Influencer of the Year. While Kim rocked a two-piece white Rick Owens dress to the event, Kourtney also turned some heads with her choice of ensemble.

According to a June 4 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian donned a sparkly back pantsuit to the awards. Kourt’s suit had a plunging neckline, and left little to the imagination. The oldest Kardashian sister paired the suit with layered cross necklaces and wore her hair back in a bun.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian posed together on the CFDA red carpet, and had their famous Kardashian scowls on. As many fans know, the Kardashian sisters are known for not smiling in their photos, but posing with sassy looks on their faces instead. As America’s Spotlight reports, this is a common theme among celebrities.

Kim even used Snapchat to show fans a behind the scenes look at her travel buddies for the trip. In the snaps, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are seen with their little sister, Kendall Jenner, friend Steph Shep, and designer Virgil Abloh, a friend of the family who was also nominated for womenswear designer of the year at the awards.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian did not attend the event. As fans already know, Khloe is currently living in Cleveland, Ohio with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The pair recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named True. Khloe has been living in Ohio all year, and has not been home to L.A. since the birth of her baby girl. However, the Inquisitr reports that Kris Jenner spilled the beans about Khloe’s return, and revealed that the youngest Kardashian sister will be back in California very soon to reunite with Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Rob, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian.

While Kourtney Kardashian hit the red carpet with her sister, her baby daddy Scott Disick was dealing with relationship drama. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, allegedly split after Sofia had found out that Scott had cheated on her, and photos of him cozying up to a mystery woman were leaked online.

However, Scott took to his Instagram story to reveal that he and Sofia had not broken up, and the couple were spotted on a lunch date together on Monday. The pair hit up hot spot Nobu in Malibu and had a meal together before leaving the establishment in separate cars. Sofia is Scott’s first serious girlfriend since he ended his 9-year relationship with Kourtney Kardashian back in 2015.