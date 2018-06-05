Taylor Swift Supports LGBTQ Community With Emotional Speech

Taylor Swift is showing her love for the LGBTQ community. The singer gave an emotional and inspiring speech at one of her recent concerts to celebrate pride month.

According to a June 5 report by MTV, Taylor Swift played in Chicago, Illinois, over the weekend and treated fans to a moving speech about self-acceptance. The singer revealed that she finds it very “brave” for those who can be honest and open about their feelings, despite adversity. Swift says she sends her “love and respect” to all those who are able to live their truth and be who they are every single day.

“It’s very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any situation, but it’s even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love when you know that it might be met with adversity from society. This month and every month I want to send my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough to be honest about how they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift also told her fans that even though everyone should celebrate “how far we’ve come,” she wants everybody to remember that there is still a lot of work left to do. Taylor also shouted out to all of those who have not yet felt comfortable enough to come out and wished them a world in which they can “live and love equally” and not be afraid.

“This is a month where I think we need to celebrate how far we’ve come, but I think we also need to acknowledge how far we have left to go. I want to send my love and respect to everybody who hasn’t felt comfortable enough to come out yet. May you do that on your own time and may we end up in a world where everyone can live and love equally and no one has to be afraid to all say how they feel.”

Taylor Swift then dedicated her song “Delicate” to her LGBTQ audiences to honor them during June, which has been deemed Pride Month. The Library of Congress reports that the month-long celebration honors members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender community. Pride Month also honors the history of the community and gay rights related civil rights movements, which includes National Coming Out Day and the first March on Washington in 1979.