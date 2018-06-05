WWE News: James Storm Comments On The Idea Of A Beer Money Reunion With Bobby Roode

Could one of the most successful tag teams in TNA reunite in WWE?

Bobby Roode has had a pretty decent run during his time in NXT and WWE, but could he have even more success as part of a tag team? During his run in TNA Impact Wrestling, Roode has a lot of success as a singles competitor and in a tag team called Beer Money. In that team, he was partnered with James Storm who has had ties to WWE, but never had the run that many hoped he would. Now, he’s a free agent and believes a reunion with his old partner would be pure money.

Right now, Bobby Roode is preparing to take part in the Men’s Ladder Match at the Money in the Bank event later this month. He has a chance to capture the prestigious briefcase that guarantees him a world title shot at any time he chooses within the next year, and that’s a huge deal.

As of November, James Storm had chosen to leave Impact Wrestling for good after a very long career with the company. Since then, he has had matches in Defiant Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling while also heading around the independent scene, but what about WWE?

It’s not like he doesn’t have any friends on the inside and another stint in NXT or heading right up to the main roster would suit Storm nicely.

WWE

Back in October of 2015, James Storm actually made his NXT debut by defeating Danny Burch. In December, he had a match against Adam Rose which resulted in another victory, but Storm ended up heading back to TNA and signing with them for another couple of years.

Now, he’s on his own and it isn’t out of the question for a true WWE run.

Still Real To Us caught wind of a tweet from wrestling reporter Scott Fishman who simply wanted to see a reunion of Beer Money.

There are many fans who responded to the tweet and echoed his sentiment as they’d love to see Roode and Storm partner up in WWE. It seems as if James Storm believes it is a good idea as well, and not just for the ring but also for his wallet.

????…. That would make for some Glorious BeerMoney. And a lot of Merch MONEY ???? https://t.co/lLAOHmTRp5 — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) June 5, 2018

For now, it’s not known if James Storm will ever actually end up as a member of the WWE roster or even back in NXT, but the possibility is there. With the idea that WWE has given up on the tag team division, a reunion of Beer Money may actually breathe new life into it. Bobby Roode is having a successful run right now, but having a reunion with his old partner from TNA could take things to an even higher level.