Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye West Spilling Family Drama On New Album

In a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on June 4, Kim Kardashian revealed her thoughts behind her husband, Kanye West, sharing personal family information on his latest body of work, Ye.

The famed hip-hop artist’s newest release makes adamant mention of everything major occurring in his life, from his previously alleged mental illness and drug use to even Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

West also revealed the situation that occurred when he shared what the response was to his views on slavery, rapping on “I Wouldn’t Leave”: “My wife callin’, screamin’, say, ‘We ’bout to lose it all!’ / Had to calm her down ’cause she couldn’t breathe / Told her she could leave me now, but she wouldn’t leave.”

The reality star’s response to the song was honest and straightforward, stating “Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah, that’s not stuff we put on social media.”

Kim did not seem to feel any real personal anger towards her husband for speaking on family matters, adding “I’m not going to start tweeting what my thoughts are, but we have those moments and that was the one song that he didn’t really play for me until the last minute, so I heard that last minute and it meant a lot to me.”

Kardashian also mentioned how much she admired her husband’s work ethic, citing specifically how she was truly amazed that “I left to go home for, like, two days and then I come back and it was a whole new album. It’s fascinating to see the process.”

West reportedly scrapped an entire album’s worth of material two weeks prior to the release party, recreating the entire project song by song from the ground up, even going as far as to have, according to his wife, taken the photograph that would become the current album art for Ye on the car ride to the album reveal party for the same album in Wyoming.

The “Runaway” rapper rented out the Diamond Cross Ranch in Jackson Hole on May 31 to host the reveal party. Fitting large open farm fields with massive speakers for those invited to listen to his latest work uninterrupted.

On top of this, the entire event was live-streamed on both the Stationhead and WAV apps, allowing fans to peer in on West’s selected circle as they heard the album for the first time.

Ye is available on all major music streaming services.