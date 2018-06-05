Designer Kate Spade Dead Of Apparent Suicide At 55

The handbag maven was found by her housekeeper in her Upper East Side apartment.

Fashion designer Kate Spade has died following an apparent suicide, according to TMZ.

“Law enforcement sources confirm she was found 10:20 AM ET, and had hanged herself in her Park Avenue home. She was pronounced dead on the scene,” TMZ reported on Tuesday, June 5.

According to Page Six, the 55-year-old fashion icon committed suicide inside her Upper East Side apartment. Spade was found by a housekeeper early Tuesday after using a scarf to hang herself on a doorknob inside her Upper East Side apartment. Spade reportedly left a suicide note, according to sources.

Spade is best known for her handbag and clothing line, which she started back in 1993. She is also the sister-in-law of actor David Spade.

Kate met her future husband Andy Spade, at Arizona State University. After working at Mademoiselle magazine, Kate formed the company Kate Spade New York in the early 1990s with her husband. According to CBS New York, Kate Spade New York had over 140 retail shops across the country and 175 internationally during its heyday.

Kate took some time off from work to raise her daughter, but in 2016 she launched a new fashion brand called Frances Valentine named after her daughter, who is now 13 years old.

Last year, Coach bought the Kate Spade company in a $2.4 billion deal.

This story is developing.