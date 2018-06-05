Kyle Richards Enjoys ‘American Woman’ Premiere With Pals Kris Jenner, Faye Resnick, And Lisa Rinna

What kind of premiere would it be if you didn’t have your girlfriends by your side?

In an Instagram post yesterday, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, shared a series of photos of herself at the premiere of her highly anticipated show, American Woman. From the evening, Richards shared five photos, including one with gal pals Kris Jenner, Faye Resnick, and RHOBH co-star, Lisa Rinna.

In the photo, the four women, along with Richards’ daughter, Sophia Umansky, pose together on a couch and appear to be having a great time. The ladies are all dressed to impress with Jenner in a sleek, silk suit and Richards in a similar non-silk suit. All of the ladies are rocking black for the occasion aside from Resnick, who looks beautiful in a white dress.

Many fans adored the photo of Kyle and her famous friends and the post has already gained over 39,000 likes as well as 500 plus comments. Some of Richard’s fans commented on the premiere of the show, which can be seen on Thursday night on Paramount Network, while countless other fans chimed in on Richard’s famous friends in attendance.

“I’ve been watching on Demand and loving it!! Well done Kyle! Always my favorite RH.”

“You all are very very privileged women, make sure you roar with responsibility. Congrats on the show – waiting to watch,” one more fan gushed.

A few other fans asked where all the other women from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were. Photos from the red carpet show Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Jo Mellencamp in attendance even though Richards did not share photos of them in her Instagram post. But there are no photos of Lisa Vanderpump or Erika Jayne at the event, making fans wonder why they were not there to support their friend.

“Where’s Lisa Vanderpump?” one fan asked.

Kyle has yet to respond to any comments as to wear her fellow cast mates were and it is also unknown if they could have been there but just not appeared in the photos. Other photos from the night include one with Richards and American Woman stars Mena Suvari and Alicia Silverstone.

Over the past few weeks, Richards has been promoting the show, which she produced, on her popular Instagram account. According to the American Woman website, the show is a drama and comedy that is set “amid the sexual revolution and rise of feminism in the 1970s.”

The show is inspired by the upbringing of Kyle Richards and follows an unconventional mom played by Alicia Silverstone, who struggles to raise her daughters with the help of her two best friends, played by Mena Suvari and Jennifer Bartels.

The premiere airs this Thursday evening on Paramount Network.