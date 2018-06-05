Ivanka Trump Can Be Called The C-Word, Jon Stewart Says

Stewart claims the political right moral polices the left while unleashing its own demons without repercussions.

Ivanka Trump being called the c-word is not something that Samantha Bee should have apologized for, Jon Stewart says.

The comedian and former host of The Daily Show was referring to the recent controversy that kicked on after Bee, a provocative and usually unapologetic performer, called Ivanka a feckless “c**t” during the opening monologue of her show, Full Frontal.

The comment stirred up a frenetic debate on social media, with people sitting on both sides of the fence. While many on the right called for Bee’s apology with Donald Trump even calling for “low talent Samantha Bee’s [removal] for the horrible language used on her low ratings show,” several people on the left decided to side with her.

Some others, including former acting attorney general Sally Yates, chastised Bee, arguing that Ivanka Trump should not be a called the c-word because unlike the first daughter, a c**t is “powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest.”

Even so, the controversy led to Bee apologizing for using the expletive to describe Ivanka, saying it was “inappropriate and inexcusable.”

But now Bee’s former boss, Jon Stewart, says that Bee shouldn’t have apologized because she had every right to use the c-word to describe Ivanka Trump. Arguing that apologizing is akin to falling in a trap concocted by the political right to moral police the left, Stewart told The Daily Beast that the contours of comedic or political discourse cannot be a prerogative of one group of people.

Jon Stewart does not buy Trump's Samantha Bee criticism https://t.co/ygbVjc94sL — TIME (@TIME) June 5, 2018

“Please understand that a lot of what the right does, and it’s maybe their greatest genius, is they’ve created a code of conduct that they police, that they themselves don’t have to, in any way, abide,” Stewart said.

“Don’t get caught in a trap of thinking you can live up to a code of integrity that will be enough for the propagandist right. There isn’t. And so, create your own moral code to live by, but don’t be fooled into trying to make concessions that you think will mollify them.”

In many ways, Jon Stewart appears to be right. While Ivanka Trump herself has never used expletives to describe people publicly, she has stood with Donald Trump on countless occasions even as her father has gone on to attack women by using words considered too crude or taboo in normative society.

As the Inquisitr reported, Trump has a history of using the c-word to describe women, having used it multiple times over the last three decades.