‘The Bachelorette’ Fans React To Colton Underwood’s Bombshell To Becca Kufrin About Having Dated Tia Booth

How are 'Bachelorette' fans reacting to Colton Underwood's confession to Becca Kufrin that he'd dated fellow 'Bachelor' contestant Tia Booth before filming?

Monday night during Episode 2 of ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season, Becca Kufrin heard a bit of a bombshell from suitor Colton Underwood. Viewers already knew that at some point he’d be telling Becca that he’s still a virgin, but it turns out he had something that he felt was more essential to reveal first. He previously dated Kufrin’s Bachelor bestie Tia Booth and this left Becca reeling. How did others from “Bachelor Nation” and fans of the show react as this played out?

Some following along on Twitter noted that Becca Kufrin’s shock seemed a bit misplaced. As many noted, Becca and Tia were both “dating” Arie Luyendyk Jr. during his Bachelor season, so they wondered if it was fair to be upset that Booth had briefly dated Colton Underwood before he started filming this Bachelorette season.

On the other hand, the discussion made Bachelor veteran Ashley Spivey, along with a fair number of Bachelorette fans, wonder if Colton originally hoped that Tia would be the lead this spring. Becca could end up wondering if Underwood joined her season for her or for the right reasons as a result of his disclosure. While Kufrin became the obvious choice for the lead after Luyendyk dumped her, many would have ventured a guess that Booth would have snagged the gig in a more traditional season.

I think the big issue as that Becca will never know if Colton came on to the show open to a new relationship or if he was coming on the show in hopes the new bachelorette would be Tia? — Gracie Barnes (@graciepbarnes) June 5, 2018

I feel like maybe Colton didn’t care who The Bachelorette was because he wants to be The Bachelor ????????‍♀️ — Lauren Wannermeyer ???? (@colormelauren) June 5, 2018

Another popular line of commenting on Twitter was from Bachelorette fans wondering if Colton’s ultimate hope is to be the next Bachelor lead. If that happens to be his end goal, then it’s likely that he didn’t care all that much which lady was handing out roses this spring.

So far, Tia hasn’t dished out any scoop on all of this, but Bachelorette spoilers indicate that she’ll be popping up more than once to talk to Becca about the situation. Booth may not be tweeting about this yet, but her bestie Raven Gates is. Franchise fans know Raven from being on Nick Viall’s Bachelor season as well as last summer’s Bachelor in Paradise where she fell for Adam Gottschalk.

Gates teased via Twitter that she had tea to spill regarding Tia and Colton and she wanted followers to vote on whether she should keep it to herself or share what she knew. Within a matter of hours, about 25,000 people had voted and a whopping 90 percent wanted Raven to spill the tea. However, later she tweeted that ultimately it’s not her tea to spill and she added that despite the awkward situation and timing, she does think that Colton is a good guy.

Should I spill the tea on Tia & Colton or should I let you keep watching & see what happens on #TheBachelorette ? ????????‍♀️ — Raven Gates (@ravengates) June 5, 2018

You guys saw the preview! Just one more week! Tea will not be spilled, it’s not mine to spill. ????????‍♀️ y’all make twitter fun though! ???????? #thebachelorette — Raven Gates (@ravengates) June 5, 2018

Is Colton a good guy? I think so! You can’t be a bad dude and do all that he does for charity! Is it weird with #thebachelorette timing and Tia thing? Sure it is! but for the record I do think @Colt3FIVE is a good person. We’ll get to see more next week. — Raven Gates (@ravengates) June 5, 2018

Those who have followed the franchise for a long time know that the producers have a heavy hand in how things play out on the Bachelor and Bachelorette shows, and that is surely the case with this situation. As one person noted on Twitter, producers were likely giddy with the situation here where they would have Colton share this tidbit early on, ensure that Becca kept him, and bring Tia on very soon afterward to make things all the more awkward.

Will Underwood’s previous dalliance with Booth have an impact on how long Kufrin keeps him around? The Bachelorette spoilers tease that there are intensely awkward moments ahead as Becca Kufrin hears from Tia Booth herself about the Colton Underwood situation and viewers will not want to miss all of the drama involved.

OF COURSE THEY WOULD MAKE COLTON TELL BECCA ABOUT TIA, MAKE BECCA KEEP HIM ON, THEN BRING TIA ONTO THE SHOW TO MAKE COLTON FEEL AWKWARD. The devil works hard but @BachelorABC producers work harder#TheBachelorette #bachplease — Bach, Please (@BachPlease) June 5, 2018