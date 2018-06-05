Travis Scott Reportedly Wants Kylie Jenner To Quit Spoiling Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott may be having a big disagreement about how they’re raising their baby daughter, Stormi Webster. The rapper reportedly believes that Kylie is going way overboard spoiling the infant, and that things may only get worse as Stormi gets older.

According to a June 4 report by Life & Style Magazine, Travis Scott is allegedly getting annoyed by all of the lavish items Kylie Jenner is buying for their daughter. Sources tell the magazine that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned makeup mogul is buying only the best of everything for her baby girl, including clothes, luggage, and strollers.

“Kylie’s spending a fortune on Stormi’s designer carriers, strollers, clothes, and accessories, but Travis thinks it’s too much and wants her and her family to stop spoiling Stormi. She’s just a baby. Travis didn’t have everything handed to him as a child and he wants the same for his baby.”

Travis Scott’s fans may know that the rapper grew up and Houston, Texas, where he attended public school and lived in a middle-class family. He later went on to attend the university of Texas at San Antonio and dropped out of school after his sophomore year to head to New York City and pursue his dream of music. Insiders claim that Travis had to work extremely hard to get where he is today with his career, but that he is very proud to have done so.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner had a very different upbringing. Kylie was born the youngest child of Kris and Bruce Jenner. Kris was already a business woman at the time and was managing her husband’s career. Bruce was a well-known Olympic Gold Medalist, who had turned motivational speaker. In addition, Kris had formerly been married to high-powered attorney, Robert Kardashian. The family had money, and Kylie had older sisters who helped pave her way into Hollywood.

“[Travis] worked for everything he has and feels Kylie’s parenting skills are over-the-top because she’s had a silver spoon in her mouth since birth. He wants Kylie to have some perspective and stop spending so much on the baby before it’s too late,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner has worked for success in her life as well. She built a makeup empire for herself, with her Kylie lip kits at the center. The reality star’s lips have been a topic of conversation since it was revealed she had injections. Kylie saw an opportunity to cash in on the talk, and is now running a very successful cosmetic line. As for little Stormi, only time will tell how she’ll behave while growing up with two famous parents.