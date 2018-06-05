Kim Kardashian Enrages Fashion Insiders With Her Most Recent Award

Fashionistas are not happy that Kim Kardashian received the first-ever CFDA Influencer Award.

Like it or not, Kim Kardashian is an influencer. Whether she’s a good or a bad influence, of course, is up for debate, but if you believe RadarOnline, Kim’s latest award as an influencer has the fashion industry up in arms.

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian received the first-ever CFDA Influencer Award, the first award of its kind granted by The Council of Fashion Designers of America. The CFDA is an organization who, according to its website, endeavors to strengthen the impact of American fashion in the global economy.

While the organization was pleased to offer the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star the award — and she was all-too-happy to accept it — there were many that weren’t quite so happy.

Comedian Issa Rae, for example, took a shot at Kim’s husband, rapper Kanye West, while Kim sat in the audience.

“I’m about as fashionable as Kanye is black – only when it’s convenient. That joke was my choice, just like slavery.” – national treasure @IssaRae at the #CFDAAwards ???? — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) June 5, 2018

But other fashion industry insiders were less-than-thrilled with Kim receiving the award, as well.

According to the outlet, one was overheard asking backstage, “I’m just completely baffled. What is she influencing?”

So honored to receive the first @CFDA Influencer Award tonight! Watch the #cfdaawards and Red Carpet tonight at 6PM EST at https://t.co/MNAY0Aw2Sz pic.twitter.com/PZHWVcaqYq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 4, 2018

Kelly Cutrone, a notable fashion publicist, also took a shot at Kim Kardashian when she said, “I’ve never woken up in the morning and wondered, ‘What is Kim Kardashian doing today, and how is that going to affect my industry?'”

Other fashion insiders snarled that Kim Kardashian was only given the award by the CFDA because the organization wanted to get its name in the papers, even though they gave countless other awards to other A-list celebrities, such as Naomi Campbell.

Jeffrey Banks, a designer who is on the Emeritus Board of the CFDA, said that in the “old days,” the CFDA would only give awards to people who were truly relevant in the fashion industry. However, today, the CFDA is “like the Met Ball,” in that it’s looking to cater to celebrity more than it’s looking to cater to proper fashion, and has fallen out of favor with the more elite fashionistas.

Can’t wait for my nude lips to drop June 8th!!!!! https://t.co/sbyklMyGm6 (This is lipstick shade 6 and lip liner 2) pic.twitter.com/SWauTRWJqn — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 4, 2018

For her part, Kim was completely oblivious to the fact that she was getting “hate” from fashion insiders until someone brought it to her attention at the event!

Despite it all, however, Kim took most of it in stride, thanking the CFDA for granting her the award, and even joking with them that she was surprised that she received the award because she’s “naked most of the time.”

Kim Kardashian also said that the CFDA helped her realize her dream of being on the cover of many fashion magazines, and she was grateful for the opportunity.