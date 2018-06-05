Roseanne Barr Has Reportedly Gained 300K Twitter Followers Since Show’s Cancellation

Roseanne Barr may have lost her television show, but she has gained over 300,000 Twitter followers following the controversy. It seems that despite the outpouring of condemnation for the actress after her recent scandal, she’s also gained some more supporters.

According to a June 4 report by Pop Culture, Roseanne Barr made racist comments towards former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett, via her social media account. At that time, Roseanne was at 646,000 Twitter followers. Now, one week later she has 878,000 followers on the account, which is a 35.9 percent increase.

Reporter Joe Concha recently told The Wrap that Roseanne Barr’s Twitter surge is likely due to the media’s focus on her scandal, and fans were simply curious, or like to watch a “train wreck.” In addition, Barr also recently asked her supporters to help her gain more followers on the social media platform, saying that the more support she has, the more she can fight for fairness.

“Can you all help me get more followers here? The more I have the more my words will have weight. I am a fighter 4 FAiRNESS in all aspects of US life. I am tired of being smeared-over a stupid mistake erasing 30 yrs of activism.”

As many fans already know, ABC decided to pull the plug on Roseanne only hours after Barr’s shocking tweet. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the actress claimed that she had “begged” the network not to cancel the show, and admitted that she felt terrible for costing the cast and crew their jobs because of a stupid mistake.

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC to let me apologize and make amends. I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything and asked for help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity for them for free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged for people’s jobs,” Roseanne Barr wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

In addition, Roseanne Barr’s co-stars have also spoken out about the show’s cancellation. Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene Conner on the series, revealed that she was very sad to hear that the show was ending, but condemned Roseanne’s comments, making it very clear that the rest of the cast and crew did not echo her insensitive words.

Talks of a Roseanne spin-off featuring Sara Gilbert’s character have also been rumored. However, the network has not made any official announcements about another show yet.