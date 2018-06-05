Val Kilmer Seen With Tom Cruise During ‘Top Gun 2’ Filming, ‘Radar Online’ Reports

'Iceman,' Maverick's nemesis in original film, could be coming back in the sequel.

Calling all Top Gun fans! Filming for the highly-anticipated sequel started this week and Val Kilmer has been spotted with Tom Cruise. Could we be seeing Kilmer reclaim his role as Cruise’s competitive nemesis, “Iceman”?

Radar Online reports that Kilmer has been staying in the same San Diego hotel as Tom Cruise while filming has been taking place, potentially confirming speculation that there might be a place for him in Paramount’s Top Gun 2 after all.

The report comes on the heels of Kilmer heavily pursuing Cruise to invite him to take on his character as Iceman, Cruise’s character’s rival in the beloved 1986 film, Top Gun.

Kilmer, who recently overcame a battle with throat cancer and is still recovering, has been proving that he is in tip-top shape to play Iceman. He originally shared that he had been officially cast as Iceman but later retracted his comment by saying, “I jumped the top gun.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

He tweeted, “friends said it’s official – #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I’m ready Tom. Still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!” The actor has actively been expressing his hope of being in the sequel and turning to social media in a series of posts and photos wearing Iceman t-shirts, according to Express.

friends said it's official – #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I'm ready Tom- still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it! pic.twitter.com/2fLO1uJhRU — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) May 24, 2017

As Radar Online previously reported, Kilmer has practically been begging Cruise to include him in the film even though the sequel could have a stronger focus on Cruise and his character, Maverick.

TMZ recently shared photos of Cruise riding on his motorcycle on set at a military base in San Diego. Fighter jets were also spotted.

The original movie takes place at the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, where the cream of the crop go to perfect their flying skills and techniques. Maverick, played by Tom Cruise, is an elite fighter pilot with an ego that puts him at competitive odds with fellow pilots at the school, primarily Iceman who has a more laid-back character. As they compete to become the most respected fighter pilot, Maverick is also competing for the love and attention of his flight instructor, played by Kelly McGillis. The film and Tom Cruise captivated audiences’ hearts and won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Movie. The renowned song “Take My Breath Away” was also the movie’s featured theme song that gained immense popularity.

The movie, which Cruise personally announced that filming has commenced on Twitter by teasing with the tagline “FEEL THE NEED,” will be called Top Gun: Maverick. Although the plot and full cast has yet to be announced, Variety reports that Cruise’s character could possibly be a flight instructor.

One thing’s for sure, we can’t wait to see how Maverick’s career and life turned out, and how the Top Gun School has evolved in the sequel given today’s Navy world and technological advances.

The film is slated to be released in the summer of 2019.