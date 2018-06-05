Debbie Reynolds ‘Willed’ Herself To Die So Carrie Fisher Wouldn’t Be Alone In Death, Her Son Claims

Just a day after her beloved daughter, Carrie Fisher died, Debbie Reynolds also passed away, leaving millions of fans absolutely heartbroken.

According to the Daily Mail, Debbie “willed” herself to die on December 28, 2016 so that Carrie was not alone. In his new memoir, My Girls: A Lifetime With Carrie and Debbie, Debbie’s brother, Todd Fisher, opens up about his mother and sister’s relationship calling them the “two most pivotal, extraordinary women I’ve ever known.”

In the book, Todd says that many people believe that Debbie died of a “broken heart” following the death of her beloved daughter but he shoots down those claims, saying that they’re simply not true.

“Debbie Reynolds willed herself right off this planet to personally see to it that Carrie would never be alone.”

He goes on to write that Debbie never wanted Carrie to be alone and that in part, is the reason why she had Todd, to give Carrie a companion and ensure she would never be alone. And shortly after Carrie’s passing, Debbie told her son that she wanted to be with Carrie. The next day, she had a stroke and died.

The book also highlights some low times in Carrie and Debbie’s relationship. Todd says that even though his mother and sister were incredibly close, they bickered just like any other mother/ daughter duo does. He described theirs as a relationship that had “many ups and downs, but not at the heart level.” They also had recently reconnected as they lived next door to each other in Los Angeles before their deaths.

Todd Fisher talks about his life with "his girls," mother Debbie Reynolds and sister Carrie Fisher. https://t.co/ltK3bpQuzI — azcthingstodo (@azcthingstodo) June 5, 2018

Another interesting part in Todd’s tell-all book highlights Carrie’s affair with Star Wars co-star, Harrison Ford. As many know, Carrie revealed her fling with Ford in 2016 in her book The Princess Diarist. During the affair, Ford was older and married, and Debbie was against Fisher making it public knowledge, telling Carrie that she should not have shared it in her book, according to USA Today.

“You’re right, I shouldn’t have told that story,” Carrie told her mother after the book was released.

Another interesting part of Todd’s book also highlights his mother’s love life. After suffering a stroke at the age of 83, Reynolds often became confused and one day, she told Todd’s wife, Cat, that Robert Wagner was the love of her life.

“I want him to know that I’m in love with him. … I’ve held this in my whole life, and it’s high time I say something, don’t you think?”

Of course, Reynolds famously dated Wagner before marrying Eddie Fisher.