Melania Trump Skipping Another Public Event As Absence From The Public Eye Reaches Nearly One Month

The first lady will not be attending a 'Celebration of America' event at the White House on Tuesday.

Melania Trump will be skipping out on another public event as her absence from the public eye approaches one month.

The first lady has not been seen since May 10, when she and Donald Trump welcomed home three Americans who had been held in North Korea. There was a chance she could have made an appearance this week, but The Hill reported that she would not be attending a “Celebration of America” event at the White House on Tuesday.

There have been growing rumors about Melania’s absence and the reason behind it. The first lady underwent a surgical procedure to treat what the White House described as a benign kidney condition in mid-May, then returned to the White House to recover.

But in the nearly three weeks since then, Melania has forgone all public appearances and has not been seen by any members of the press as they cover the White House. The absence gave way to a number of conspiracy theories, including some who believed that she moved back to New York City after seeing New York listed as the location for her Twitter account. But others pointed out that the account was an old one that Melania has not used in some time.

There was even more speculation after a message was posted to Melania’s Twitter account blasting critics for wondering about her disappearance. Many noted that the tone of the tweet and the phrasing used seemed identical to her husband.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” she tweeted. “Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

Melania Trump’s absence could continue on for quite some time. ABC News reported that she would not be accompanying her husband on a series of upcoming global summits, events that the first lady would normally attend. That includes the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore scheduled to take place this month.

Tonight @POTUS & I were honored to pay tribute to our fallen heroes. Thank you to the Gold Star families that joined us in celebration & remembrance. pic.twitter.com/6oSh1t88G7 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 5, 2018

While Melania Trump has not been seen in public for nearly one month, she did make an appearance at a private White House event this week. On Monday, Donald Trump hosted an event for Gold Star families where Melania was in attendance, The Hill reported. It was a closed event that had no members of the press in attendance, though Melania did tweet a picture that partially showed her face.