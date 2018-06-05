‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Catches Tripp & Claire In Bed, Gilles Marini’s Character Debuts

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that there is some big trouble brewing in Salem. Relationship drama will take center stage this week, and a brand new character will make his DOOL debut.

According to Soap Hub, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will get a huge shock this week when she walks into her apartment and finds her boyfriend, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), getting intimate with her niece, Claire Brady (Oliva Rose Keegan). Ciara will be stunned, to say the least, and she’ll feel extremely hurt by the betrayal.

As many Days of our Lives fans know, Ciara and Claire have a lot of bad blood between them, and this situation will only complicate their relationship more. The two women have been at each other’s throats for years now, but this could be the final straw for Ciara, who will storm out of the apartment after confronting the pair.

Meanwhile, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will be facing a big legal battle with his former fling Leo (Greg Rikaart), who is suing him for sexual harassment in the workplace after conning him into a relationship. Sonny with bring his father, lawyer Justin Kiriakis, with him to meet Leo and his lawyer, Ted (Gilles Marini), and will be presented with some very telling evidence in the case.

Ted’s arrival to Salem marks Giles Marini’s debut, and it seems he may be sticking around. There have been reports that the character will have some interaction with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and could possibly be her new love interest now that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) is dead and gone.

She's not going down without a fight. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/hxrPTbKsv0 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) lashes out at his grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), for giving out some bad advice. As fans will remember, Victor told Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) to keep quiet on the whereabouts of Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). Theresa followed his advice, but later when Chloe returned to Salem, she outed Theresa for doing a despicable thing, and Brady was furious that his baby mama would be so cold-hearted.

The situation has caused an even bigger rift between Brady and Theresa, and she’ll be desperate to win him back for good. This week, Days of our Lives fans will also see Theresa reunite with JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), and he’ll make her an interesting offer that she may not be able to refuse.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.