‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Marie Reunites With Rumored Boyfriend Robby Hayes In Hawaii [Video]

Scheana Marie and Robby Hayes continue to fuel dating rumors.

Scheana Marie has fueled rumors of a potential romance with Robby Hayes with a new clip on Instagram.

Earlier this week, after returning to the island of Oahu, where she was also spotted vacationing last month, the Vanderpump Rules star posted a clip of herself, Robby, and a couple of other friends riding down the road in Hawaii.

“My summer jam! @roberthunter89 @janetelizabethx @_salem.m (“Party on the West Coast”),” she wrote in the caption of the video clip on June 4.

In response to the clip, Scheana’s friend and co-star James Kennedy asked her, “Is that your boyfriend?”

Right away, Scheana replied to the DJ’s post with an eye-rolling emoji.

Scheana and Robby were seen together in Hawaii weeks ago where they appeared to be holding one another’s hand as they frolicked through the surf. However, after returning to Los Angeles from their romantic getaway in Oahu, Hawaii, Scheana told her fans and followers on Twitter that she was completely single and planning to stay that way for a while.

As fans well know, Scheana endured a messy split from actor Robert Parks-Valletta in August of last year that she claimed was actually worse than her breakup from ex-husband Mike Shay.

Scheana Marie and Robby Hayes were linked to one another earlier this year after they were caught acting flirtatiously with one another on their Instagram pages. However, after Scheana was seen calling Robby “handsome,” they seemed to spend some time apart as she continued to star in the onstage production of Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man. Then, as the show came to an end, Scheana returned to Los Angeles and moved into a home close to Robby.

While Scheana used to live in West Hollywood near SUR Restaurant, where she works as a waitress, she now resides in Marina Del Ray, which is just a few minutes south of Robby’s Venice Beach pad.

As for Scheana’s past relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta, the Vanderpump Rules star said for months after their split that they would ultimately get back together, get married, and start a family. However, they haven’t been seen together for the past several months and don’t seem to have any relationship at this time, either friendly or otherwise.

Scheana Marie and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7 but a premiere date won’t be announced until fall.