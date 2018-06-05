Kim Kardashian Says She & Sister Khloe Constantly ‘Share’ Mommy Tips

When it comes to getting parenting advice, new mom Khloe Kardashian is making sure to take in as much as she can at the hands of her sister Kim Kardashian West. As reported by People, Kim and Khloe have been continuously swapping mommy advice with one another. The mother of three told People that she gives her younger sister guidance on parenting “all the time” and Khloe does the same for her.

Kim, who was photographed walking the red carpet at the 2018 CFDA Awards on Monday, June 4, told them that the girls share pretty much any and everything when it comes to mommy and baby tips.

“We’re always sharing, what monitor, ‘What’s this?’ ‘What are these toys?’ ‘What formula?’ ‘What bottles?’ Everything just everything. We share tips.”

Kim welcomed her third child, a daughter named Chicago West on January 15, via a surrogate. Khloe gave birth to her daughter, named True Thompson, on April 12.

Kim, who received the first-ever Influencer Award at the celebration of fashion, also revealed while walking the carpet that while she and her sisters exchange mommy tips, tricks and the like with one another, they also swap closets. Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans may have gotten a glimpse of Kim, a self-proclaimed fashionista of sorts, constantly trying to update her sister Khloe’s closet and style choices. And while Khloe would constantly rebuff Kim’s offer to help, while Khloe was pregnant, Kim revealed that her 33-year-old younger sister wore her maternity clothes.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“I think that everyone has their own style, and I love that we can give each other tips and stuff. Khloe would borrow my maternity clothes and you know? It’s always fun that can share tips with each other, but at the end of the day, we all have different style and we all respect that.”

Aside from Kim, Khloe has her fair share of people to go to for parenting advice and tips. Sisters Kourtney and Kylie all became moms ahead of Khloe. Khloe spoke highly of her sisters, calling them “such phenomenal moms” in a post on her app and website shortly after giving birth.

“Sure, we disagree on some of our parenting skills, but ultimately I look up to them so much as mothers,” Khloe spoke of her and her sisters. “I can’t say exactly what advice or skills I’ll be taking from them, but I’m going to remain awe-inspired by how they can handle it all. I hope that comes easily for me.”

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

Khloe went on to say, “even though I’m not big on taking advice — I don’t believe there’s only one-way-or-the-highway and we all have to adapt into our own routines — it’s so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up. Just by observing them as moms, I’ve already learned so much.”

Just before Khloe welcomed her first child, a source reportedly told People that Kim was the first person she went to with baby questions.

“Khloe has really only been asking Kim for advice. She agrees more with Kim’s parenting style than Kourtney’s,” the insider told People. “Khloe’s also older and more mature than Kylie so her approach will be different than a very young mom.”

“Khloe also wants to navigate motherhood in her own way and isn’t really looking for other people to butt in,” the source went on to say. “Khloe mostly wants to do things herself when the baby arrives. She will have some help for sure but she plans to be extremely hands-on.”