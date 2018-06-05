Woman Who Planned Breast Enhancement Surgery To Surprise Her Husband Dies After Falling Into Coma

A mother of two planned a breast enhancement surgery as a surprise for her husband, but things went terribly wrong, and she died after falling into a coma.

According to a Metro report, 30-year-old Galina Rakushina fell into a 13-month coma after undergoing the procedure at an unnamed Moscow medical clinic. Authorities with the Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal investigation into her death, and its focus is on the type of anesthetic and other drugs Rakushina received in preparation for the surgery. The committee investigates serious crimes and is looking at possible unsafe medical practice employed at the clinic.

As reported on Ren TV, Rakushina’s heart stopped shortly after she received the anesthetic, and it took longer three minutes to get her heart restarted, so her brain did not receive oxygen during that time. Friends and family held out hope of a miraculous recovery until the end, according to a report from The Mirror.

The young mother’s friend, Kristina Korostina said, “All of us believed in a miracle and hoped for it. God has taken you – please know that we loved you. Rest in peace.”

Although an ambulance took her to another medical facility as soon as possible, Rakushina never regained consciousness despite living another 13 months. She was 29 when she went in for the surgery on April 17, 2017.

According to the young woman’s friend she “wanted to surprise her husband by enlarging her breasts after having her children. She had secretly saved money for the operation.”

She leaves behind her husband Alexander Rakushin along with two children — a daughter around 10-years-old, and a son around 6-years-old.

Sadly, Rakushina isn’t the only woman who’s died in the region as a result of cosmetic surgery. A separate investigation into the deaths of four women in connection with the MedLounge clinic is also underway. According to reports, in those instances, a nurse deemed an “Angel of Death” by local media tampered with medication resulting in the untimely deaths.

Last month a well-known stock exchange trader in Moscow named Natalia Orlova died after undergoing a facelift procedure. The 54-year-old experienced spinal pain and then kidney and liver failure, which ultimately resulted in her death three weeks after her surgery at the MedLounge clinic.

Three other women recently died under similarly suspicious circumstances following surgeries at the same clinic. They include Marina Kushkhova, a 29-year-old beautician, a 41-year-old Canadian woman, and another unnamed woman who also died. Additionally, two other former patients are in grave condition after surgeries at the clinic.

With so many deaths and other problems, this is not a good time for cosmetic surgery in the region.