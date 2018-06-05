‘The Office’ Star Hugh Dane Dies At Age 75: Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson React

Former star of The Office, Hugh Dane, has passed away. The actor, who played the beloved, yet often quiet, character of Hank the security guard was 75.

According to a June 4 report by People Magazine, Hugh Dane’s death was announced on May 26 by the L.A. Inner City Cultural Center, which posted an announcement about Dane’s celebration of life ceremony, which is set to take place on June 9.

The flyer describes The Office star as “A loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.” While Dane’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, many of his former co-stars have taken to social media to pay their respects to the late actor.

Actor Rainn Wilson, who played the role of Dwight Schrute on The Office, called Hugh Dane “one of the greats” and urged fans to make donations to the Inner City Cultural Center in the actor’s name.

“RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him,” Wilson, 52, wrote. “Donations can be made in his name,” Wilson tweeted adding a link to L.A. Inner City Cultural Center.

Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott on The Office, piggybacked off of Rainn Wilson’s sweet tribute, calling Hugh Dane a “terrific guy.” Actor B.J. Novak, who played Ryan on the series, also retweeted Wilson’s kind words.

The Office stars @rainnwilson and @SteveCarell paid tribute to Hugh Dane, who was best known for playing Hank the security guy on the show. https://t.co/uGQXOzMQ2R — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 5, 2018

As many fans of The Office will remember, the character of Hank really came into play when the gang got locked inside the office building after work one night. They couldn’t get out and had to call Hank to come open the doors for them. However, no one could remember Hank’s name. They were forced to call the security guard multiple times after he promised he was on his way to bust them out more than once. Finally, the group decided to figure out an alternative way to escape the building and broke out on their own just before Hank had arrived at the scene.

Hugh Dane’s other TV roles include time on shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Boy Meets World, Friends, Everybody Hates Chris, and The Mayor. He also appeared in the movies Little Fockers and Bridesmaids. However, his role on The Office is likely his most memorable one, as the show is still a huge hit with fans, many of whom are calling for a revival, which if it were to happen, would sadly be without Hank the security guard.