Carrie Underwood’s Sweet Son Isaiah Welcomes People To Nashville Ahead Of CMA Fest

Yesterday, Carrie Underwood pleased fans by sharing a rare video of her son, Isaiah Fisher. The 3-year-old can be seen standing on a bridge in Nashville as he welcomes people to the famed CMA Fest. In the short clip, the tot can be heard saying, “welcome to Nashville.”

It comes as no surprise that Isaiah absolutely melted the hearts of Underwood’s fan and thus far, the video has already had an amazing response. In just 13 short hours, Carrie’s video has already earned over 193,000 likes as well as 2,600 comments.

A few fans commented on how excited they are for the upcoming CMA Fest, while countless other fans commented on what an adorable son the 35-year-old has. And can you really blame them?

“You’re raising a great kid! Thanks for capturing this moment! I was about to see if he wanted to hop on but was like Idk how his momma would feel not knowing this was your kid.”

“Oh, my goodness what a sweetheart. Great job Mom and Dad,” another fan wrote.

According to the website, CMA Fest takes place in Nashville from June 7 through June 10. The star-studded lineup certainly does not disappoint with big names like Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Black Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Dierks Bentley, and of course, Carrie Underwood.

In addition to just the musical aspect of things, there are also plenty of activities for fans to do during the fest with plenty of good food to eat as well! Cracker Barrel, Cousins Maine Lobster, Donut Distillery, and Doxie’s Pizza will all be in attendance.

From the looks of her Instagram account, Underwood has been a very busy woman in recent weeks. Not only has the mother of one been posting photos to promote her athletic line, CALIA by Carrie, she has also shared news that a new album is in the works!

As the Inquisitr reported a few days ago, Underwood confessed that she is just putting the “finishing touches” to her upcoming album, and it’s expected to be released to fans in September.

In the interview, Underwood said that she has been feeling good after her nasty fall in November while saying that she’s also been spending plenty of time in the studio working on new music. The singer also shared what fans can expect of her latest album, Cry Pretty.

“I was just listening to the songs and stuff that we had been writing, and the stuff that I was kind of gravitating towards and I kind of wanted to take a little more ownership on things.”

You can catch Carrie this weekend at CMA Fest!