Scott Disick Reportedly Denied Sofia Richie Split Due To Kourtney Kardashian’s Harsh Judgment

Reports that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie had split ran wild online last week. However, Disick is denying the rumors, even though multiple sources revealed them to be true, and the reason may be due to Kourtney Kardashian.

According to a June 4 report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were on the rocks and may have even split for a short time before getting back together. However, Scott is allegedly not counting the short separation as a breakup, and he doesn’t want his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, to believe he and Sofia had split.

Sources tell the outlet that Scott doesn’t want Kourtney to know that he and Sofia had briefly called it quits because she is so judgmental of everything that he does. Insiders say that Kardashian continues to keep a watchful eye on Disick despite the fact that they’ve both moved on to new relationships.

“Scott’s an adult. He’s not going to count something that didn’t even last overnight as a breakup, that’s way too dramatic. He’s embarrassed by this whole situation already, the last thing he wants is to amp up the drama and have everyone laughing about how high school his relationship is, especially because Kourtney watching every little thing and judging,”

While Kourtney Kardashian is seemingly over her nine-year relationship with Scott Disick, his behavior and actions do impact their three children, son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 5, and son Reign, 3. Kourtney had dictated a lot of the parenting decisions as well as Scott’s time with the kids in the past due to his hard-partying lifestyle. However, since he began dating Sofia Richie, fans have seen him spending more time with his children and has even started taking them on family vacations without Kardashian present.

Sources reveal that Scott Disick is now scrambling to make it seem that everything is fine between he and Sofia Richie because of Kourtney Kardashian’s harsh judgment of him.

“She already calls him immature all the time, and this is just giving her more ammunition. Guaranteed she’s going to use this against him somehow. He’s dreading that and trying to do damage control. He’s on a mission to make sure Kourtney and everyone else knows things are all good with him and Sofia,” one insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although there have been multiple reports that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie did break up, the couple is together now and were even spotted having lunch at Nobu in Malibu on Monday, where they dined together before leaving in separate cars.