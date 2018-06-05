Khloe Kardashian Shares New Video Of Baby True ‘Looking Like A Little Lady’

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shared the precious moment on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian shared the cutest video of her newborn daughter True Thompson on her official Instagram story where the little girl was sitting up on a chair wearing an adorable pink dress and a bow in her hair.

Ever the proud mama, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can be heard stating to her daughter, “Baby True, who’s the cutest little girl, looking like a little lady?” The quick video ended adorably when True let out a little sneeze and Khloe said endearingly, “Bless you, mama.”

True is approaching her two-month birthday. For her one-month milestone, Kardashian posted a touching tribute to the daughter she shares with athlete Tristan Thompson on Twitter. “I can’t believe my baby will be a month old. Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time? Thank you, Jesus, for my sweet peanut.”

Us Weekly reported that Khloe shared more information regarding her feelings on her precious daughter via her official app, noting “So far, she’s so incredibly sweet and patient — really not fussy at all. I can tell she’s going to be super athletic and incredibly strong! She’s very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents.”

During an interview on the podcast Road Trippin, True’s father Tristan Thompson revealed this about his beautiful new baby girl. “She’s doing good,” he said during the interview. “Baby True is eating, sleeping, and pooping. That’s all they do.” Thompson continued.

He also remarked, “I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… With a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey, man. You’ll be alright, man. Stop crying,’ But with True, it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be OK. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though… It changes you.”

A source revealed to Us Weekly that the Cleveland Cavaliers player “has been an amazing father to True” and has “really stepped up” after a cheating scandal rocked his relationship with the reality star just after the birth of their daughter.

Us Weekly also reported that an insider confirmed that the pair is “fully back together,” despite a cheating scandal where Thompson was seen kissing other women while the reality star was pregnant with their daughter. Photos showed him allegedly entering a hotel on April 7 with model Lani Blair. A video posted by TMZ on April 10 showed the Cavaliers forward kissing two different women in Washington, D.C., in October.

